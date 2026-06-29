A lady who lived in South Africa for 20 years shared an update as she returned to her home country in Zimbabwe

This comes after a June 30 deadline for the return of undocumented migrants from the country amid xenophobic tension

Many who came across the lady’s video shared their thoughts on the lady’s home after her return to Zimbabwe

A lady has returned to her home country in Zimbabwe after 20 years in South Africa.

This came amid the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, a crisis that threatens South Africa’s relationships with other nations on the continent.

A lady living in South Africa for 20 years returns to home country to start over. Photo: @thalentezikhethele

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng reports that recent intimidations in South Africa are not the first against immigrants in the Rainbow Nation.

Episodes of xenophobic violence, often directed primarily at nationals from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and other African countries, have been reported throughout the post-apartheid period, with severe outbreaks recorded in 2008, 2015, and 2019.

African governments have taken steps, with Nigeria and Ghana summoning South African envoys following attacks on their nationals.

South Africa: Deadline for return of undocumented migrants

A June 30, 2026, deadline has been set by activists demanding that 'undocumented' migrants leave South Africa, Al Jazeera noted.

The current unrest has grown out of campaigns against undocumented migrants led by groups including the March and March movement and Operation Dudula, whose name in Zulu roughly translates as “push back” or “force out.”

Operation Dudula has targeted foreign-owned businesses, stopped people in the streets to check identification documents, and sought to block foreign nationals from accessing public hospitals.

Another leading figure is Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, known as “Phakel’umthakathi.” With more than 1.7 million Facebook followers, he has mobilised demonstrations featuring men dressed in traditional Zulu warrior regalia and told CNN he was the architect of the June 30 deadline.

Lady leaves South Africa after 20 years

Identified as @thalentezikhethele on TikTok, the lady showed how she was cleaning her home, which she had abandoned in Zimbabwe to relocate to South Africa.

Her video was captioned:

“Day 1 in Zimbabwe after 20 years in South Africa.”

Watch the lady's video below:

Reactions trail lady's return from South Africa

kukubby83

"atleast you are safe my sis."

ROYAL

"always invest at home incase anything happens..home is home."

Thamie Mashukumbela

"Sending all love from South Africa ❤️❤️. It good to witness people building their home. Even your ancestors are happy that you are now home..."

Cathy

"Sending love and healing. My sincerest apologies."

Theophilus Adrian T Mudangwe

"You tried dear. Your soul is home. That smile is a salutation of victory. Home sweet home."

A lady who lived in South Africa for 20 years returned to her home country amid xenophobic tension. Photo: SA

Source: UGC

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng