Court order to deregister African Democratic Congress (ADC) sparks fears of a one-party state in Nigeria

ADC chieftain Kelly Agaba insisted multi-party democracy is essential for true electoral participation

Agaba outlined three critical actions to prevent ADC's deregistration before the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Kelly Agaba said the court order to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is desperation to truncate democracy and push Nigeria toward a one-party state.

The ADC chieftain said that’s a direct attack on the choice and pluralism the 1999 Constitution guarantees.

Agaba defends multi-party democracy against deregistration. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Agaba said Nigeria deliberately rejected one-party rule after 1979 and 1999.

According to Agaba, the multi-party system is a constitutional design, not an accident.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

The political analyst described the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, ordering INEC to deregister the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as “judicial terrorism”.

"We also saw “judicial terrorism” in a High Court sitting in Lokoja over the NDC."

Agaba argued that democracy requires alternatives, stating that Section 14(2)(c) of the Constitution says “the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured.”

He said that if courts remove parties so that only one name is left, that participation is meaningless.

Speaking further, he said ADC is a duly registered political party that met every constitutional and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) requirement.

The National Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said INEC’s register is the legal evidence.

Providing Constitutional backing ti support his arguement, Agaba said Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of association, including forming political parties.

He explained that Section 222 and Sections 75-77 of the Electoral Act 2022 give INEC the sole power to register and deregister parties, and only on specific grounds like failure to win elections over consecutive cycles.

"You can’t deregister a compliant, registered party by a backdoor suit."

"It is absurd when the masses become inconsequential and courts are used as “riggers” of elections by deleting parties from the ballot. Under Section 6, the judiciary’s job is to uphold rights and check excesses, not shrink political space."

3 actions ADC must take to stop deregistration

He listed three things the ADC leadership must do to stop the party from being deregistered.

1. Legal: Use the Appeal Court, just like it nullified the Abuja High Court coup the next day, to restore ADC on the ballot.

2. Political: Mobilise Nigerians to defend multi-party democracy. One name on the ballot is not an election.

3. Constitutional: Hold every institution to Section 40, Section 222 of the Constitution, and Sections 75-77 of the Electoral Act 2022.

He concluded by saying the ADC is on the ballot and will not be erased in the 2027 elections.

Agaba says stopping ADC's deregistration is essential for Nigeria's pluralism. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Atiku raises alarm over move to deregister ADC

Recall that the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alleged attempts to block ADC's participation in the 2027 general election.

He urged Nigerians to defend democracy and oppose restrictions on voter choices.

Atiku warned against a potential one-party state following the recent court ruling targeting the opposition.

Atiku accuses Tinubu over NDC deregistration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of undermining democracy through plans to deregister the opposition party NDC.

The former ADC 2027 presidential candidate issued a warning about a potential shift towards a one-party state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, who was a former vice president of Nigeria, stressed that diminishing political competition threatens Nigeria's national stability and governance.

Source: Legit.ng