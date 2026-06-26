The youth leader of the APC in Oyo state projected a sweeping victory for his party in the 2027 elections

As Nigerians at home and abroad look forward to the 2027 elections, the Tinubu Touch Bearer initiative aims to mobilise women for electoral success

Major candidates for the presidency include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Gregory Obi

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Olalekan Oladejo, Oyo state youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that his party "will secure victory from top to bottom" in the 2027 elections.

Oladejo made the bold claim on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Ibadan during the inauguration of the Tinubu Touch Bearer (TTB), Oyo state chapter.

Oyo state APC Youth Leader Olalekan Oladejo backs President Bola Tinubu over Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The TTB, an initiative of Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu, is aimed at mobilising women for the success of the coming 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Bola Tinubu, an APC chieftain, has declared his intention to seek a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In Oyo, the APC is an opposition party.

APC official tips party for glory

Oladejo wrote on his Facebook page:

“By the grace of God, the APC will secure victory from top to bottom in the coming election.”

Oshiomhole: Tinubu faces no challenge

Meanwhile, Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, also stated that the 2027 presidential election will pose no real challenge to Tinubu, asserting that the Nigerian leader will win re-election “hands down.”

Oshiomhole and President Tinubu are both chieftains of the ruling APC, with Oshiomhole serving previously as national chairman of the party, while Tinubu was its national leader.

Speaking in a video interview on The Mic on Podcast, released on Sunday, June 14 and monitored by Legit.ng, the former labour leader and ex-Edo state governor also strongly criticised Obi, the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 elections. Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, where he finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

APC chieftains say President Bola Tinubu remains the party's frontrunner and favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Senator Oshiomhole stated that President Tinubu will defeat his opponents, like Atiku and Obi, very easily in the 2027 elections.

His words:

"Everybody knows that things are not perfect. A statesman must provide answers. We haven’t heard specific solutions that he will deploy other than this buzzword ‘do the right thing’. So, Tinubu will win hands down, and these people will not even get the kind of votes they got before (in the 2023 election).”

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said ex-vice president Atiku and Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the separation of Atiku and Obi, contesting on the ADC and NDC platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng