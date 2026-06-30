Covenant University released fresh admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session, introducing key conditions for different applicants

The university explained how applicants with foreign qualifications would be assessed before they could proceed with the admission process

Prospective students reacted after the institution unveiled important eligibility guidelines ahead of the 2026/2027 admission exercise

Covenant University has released the admission requirements for candidates seeking admission into the institution for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The private Christian university, which has operated since 2002, outlined the eligibility conditions for Nigerian, African and international applicants.

Covenant University releases 2026/2027 admission requirements. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: UGC

Covenant University releases 2026/2027 admission requirements

According to the Covenant University admission page, Nigerian applicants must possess a valid O'Level result from either WAEC or NECO. Candidates with the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) are also eligible to apply, provided their results are officially converted to the Nigerian grading system.

In addition to the required O'Level qualifications, all Nigerian applicants must have sat for the current year's (2026) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

CU's requirements for applicants with foreign certificates

The institution also provided guidelines for applicants presenting foreign or international secondary school qualifications.

According to the admission requirements, candidates with foreign certificates must complete an official evaluation of their results before the university concludes its admission screening exercise.

Applicants residing in Nigeria with IGCSE or other foreign certificates have been directed to process the evaluation through the Ministry of Tertiary Education at the Alausa Secretariat in Lagos State.

The university stated that applicants visiting the ministry for evaluation must present the following documents:

National Identification Number (NIN)

Original and photocopy of the certificate or result

Official academic transcript showing grades or scores obtained

Applicants living outside Nigeria can complete the same process through the Federal Ministry of Education's online verification portal before participating in the admission screening exercise.

Covenant University explains classification of foreign applicants

The university further explained that candidates presenting foreign high school results would automatically be classified as international applicants, regardless of their nationality.

However, citizens of African countries, excluding Nigeria, or applicants who can provide verifiable proof of African descent may be classified as African applicants.

The institution added that all African and international applicants are expected to pay both application and tuition fees in United States dollars (USD).

The release of the admission requirements has generated interest among prospective students and parents preparing for the 2026/2027 admission exercise, with many seeking clarity on the eligibility criteria and documentation required before the screening process.

Lead City announces admission requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lead City University in Oyo State, Ibadan, has opened applications for its 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng