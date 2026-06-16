Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi State, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu stopped the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum when some of his colleagues staged the plot against him.

The governor made the comment while speaking at the endorsement of President Tinubu in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital. Nwifuru's comment came months after the report that the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Francis Nwifuru explains how President Bola Tinubu stopped the removal of Hope Uzodimma as chairman of the PGF Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Later, the the PGF, a platform for Nigerian governors elected under the umbrella of the APC, denied the reports claiming that its chairman and governor of Imo state has been removed. Folorunso Aluko, the director general of the forum, issued the denial in a statement on Thursday, May 7, adding that the report was "false and misleading."

According to The Punch, the forum explained that there was no meeting where such action was taken and insisted that the Imo State governor remains the chairman of the PGF. Aluko added that the secretariat had no knowledge of a resolution that removed Uzodimma as the chairman of the forum.

Aluko maintained that the forum remains united and focused on its responsibilities, while calling on members of the public and the media to ignore the reports.

Speaking on the controversy recently, Nwifuru explained that some of his colleagues called and told him that President Tinubu gave the directive to remove Uzodimma as the chairman of the forum, but the president used his intelligence to solve the problem.

Nwifuru's statement reads in part:

"Some APC governors connived to remove Uzodimma as PGF chairman, but they failed because of Tinubu’s intelligence."

Source: Legit.ng