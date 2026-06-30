ASUU threatened to begin an indefinite strike across seven state-owned universities in Edo, Delta and Ondo

The union said months of dialogue with the affected state governments had failed to produce results

ASUU demanded immediate payment of the Consequential Adjustment to Academic Allowances and arrears from January 2026

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has warned that lecturers in seven state-owned universities across Edo, Delta and Ondo states could begin an indefinite strike if the 2025 federal government and ASUU agreement is not reflected in their July salaries.

The union said members had waited for six months without seeing the implementation of the agreement.

ASUU leaders addressed journalists while announcing a possible indefinite strike across seven state universities. Photo: ASUU

Source: Twitter

It added that arrears dating back to January 2026 must also be settled to avert industrial action.

Why is ASUU threatening indefinite strike?

Speaking in Benin City on Monday, the ASUU Benin Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said repeated engagements with the governments of the three states had failed to produce the desired outcome.

The affected institutions are Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; and Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

Igbafen said all federal universities and 10 state-owned institutions had already implemented the agreement, including the payment of outstanding arrears. He noted that the seven universities under the Benin Zone remained behind despite repeated appeals.

What are lecturers demanding from governments?

The union insisted that lecturers' July salaries must include the Consequential Adjustment to Academic Allowances and every other component of the 2025 agreement. It also demanded the payment of arrears accumulated since January.

"We state, with all sense of responsibility, that any failure or further prevarication by the three state governments will inevitably provoke a total, comprehensive and indefinite industrial action."

He added

"ASUU remains committed to industrial peace in our universities. However, peace without justice is a mirage. The only path to lasting harmony is the immediate and full implementation of the agreement as from the July salary."

The union accused the Edo, Delta and Ondo state governments of failing to provide the funds needed to implement the agreement. It maintained that members had shown patience for months but had received no meaningful response.

ASUU said mobilisation had already begun across the affected campuses and urged the three governors to act quickly to prevent another disruption to academic activities.

FG reaches landmark agreement with ASUU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian federal government has concluded a major agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of a renewed effort to reposition Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The pact, reached after sustained engagement between both sides, is designed to strengthen cooperation, improve learning outcomes, and promote long-term development across public universities.

Source: Legit.ng