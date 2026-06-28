2027 Elections: “Why Peter Obi Cannot Defeat Tinubu in Lagos”, Presidential Aide Explains
- Sunday Dare asserted that Peter Obi poses no threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration ahead of the 2027 elections
- He said Tinubu's government focuses on delivering its mandate through effective policies to address Nigeria's challenges
- The presidential aide criticised Obi's communication, stating some of his comments lack clarity and substance
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot defeat the APC in Lagos State in the 2027 election.
Dare dismissed suggestions that Obi poses a political threat to the Tinubu administration.
He argued that Tinubu’s government’s performance had strengthened its position ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The presidential aide insisted that Tinubu’s administration is focused on delivering its mandate.
As reported by Vanguard, Dare stated this while speaking during an interview on Mic On Podcast on Saturday, June 27, 2028.
“This government is not afraid of Peter Obi. He is not a nightmare for our government. Maybe before, Peter Obi was a threat, but right now, he is no threat because we stand on the solid ground of performance.”
Dare said Tinubu’s administration is implementing policies and programmes aimed at addressing Nigeria’s challenges.
He said this is after carefully examining the country’s challenges.
“We have been able to interrogate the problems of this country. Decisions are being taken, policies are being unfolded across the country, and we have a scorecard to show.”
Dare also criticised Obi’s public interventions, describing some of his comments and interviews as lacking clarity.
Youth leader predicts winner between Tinubu, Peter Obi
Recall that the youth leader of the APC in Oyo state projected a sweeping victory for his party in the 2027 elections.
As Nigerians at home and abroad look forward to the 2027 elections, the Tinubu Touch Bearer initiative aims to mobilise women for electoral success.
Major candidates for the presidency include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Gregory Obi.
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Tinubu, Obi: PDP chieftain predicts 2027 election winner
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, predicted that Peter Obi has no chance in the 2027 presidential election.
The PDP expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar and Obi in the election.
However, Nigerians have reacted sharply to Sowunmi's claims, highlighting differing opinions.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.