Prophet Desmond Gwe, the founder of Determination Ministries International, revealed a prophecy for Peter Gregory Obi about future political success

Nigerians prepare for the 2027 elections with Obi, the leader of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, as a top contender

Prophet Gwe, in a video message, emphasised the need for presidential hopeful Obi to 'build integrity' for future leadership

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Nkoteng, Cameroon - Prophet Desmond Gwe, popularly known as the "Dancing Prophet," has released a prophecy concerning Peter Obi, stating that "tell him it will be good, but not now."

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians will return to the polls in the 2027 general elections to elect their president, with Obi, the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), among the leading opposition figures in the race.

Prophet Desmond Gwe predicts a bright future for Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet speaks on Peter Obi

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Gwe, a prominent Cameroonian cleric and founder of Determination Ministries International in Nkoteng, said Obi enjoys widespread popularity. He advised the former Anambra state governor to "build intelligence and integrity that will later be used to rebuild and reconstruct."

He said via Determination TV:

“Monday, the 4th of May, 2026. Prophecy for Mr. Peter Obi. This one is a direct vision.

"The camera one was what I saw. This is a clear vision.

"For Mr. Peter Obi, tell him the system is already assimilated and may be adjusted indirectly in the 30s, not the 20s. Think not of that word. The 30s, not the 20s. Tell him to stay young while anticipating. Tell him it will be good, but not now. Tell him to use the fame to build intelligence and integrity that will later be used to rebuild and reconstruct. Full stop. God bless you.”

NDC's Peter Obi says he is not desperate to be president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, and others. The Incumbent president, Tinubu, has made his intentions known to run for a second term under the ruling APC.

Prophet Gwe's full video can be watched below via YouTube:

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Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng