The NDC has been confronted with a fresh legal tussle as the opposition party prepares for the 2027 general elections

This is as the federal high court in Kogi set aside the ruling that established the party, and a fresh hearing is to commence

The development has been considered as a threat to the ambition of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the 2027 elections

A Federal High Court in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, has set aside its earlier ruling, which was delivered on December 10, 2025, which ordered the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Isah Dashen of the trial court, on Friday, June 26, held that the earlier judgment could not stand because all the parties involved were not heard before the conclusion of the court.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's ambitions are under threat as the NDC drags into another legal tussle Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

According to the court, the suit filed by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), which had sought to be joined as an interested party, was genuine because it had been established that it was a necessary party in the suit.

Tribune reported that the judge explained that the earlier hearings had a constitutional defect and that the failure to hear all interested parties could nullify the ruling. It then ordered the restoration of the status quo pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Justice Dashen then observed that the material facts to obtain the 2025 judgment were suppressed, leading to the need to set aside the earlier ruling. He then ordered the commencement of a substantive suit with INEC, PMP, and NDC being parties.

This is coming following the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to the party, who have emerged as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the 2027 elections. The duo have commenced subtle campaigns ahead of the next general elections, but the decision of the court could threaten their ambitions in 2027.

NDC campaigns for Peter Obi

As part of the party's move to secure victory in the 2027 election, the NDC recently remarked that its presidential candidate, Obi, "donated 15 million to Holy Rosary Nursing School," and that if he can do that for the school, he can do the same for Nigeria.

However, the statement by the party has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Dembezumah prayed for Peter Obi:

"May God bless this man for all the support he’s been rendering single-handedly. I only wish we had more men like him in the top political sectors."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi donates to nursing school Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Anagwu Charles said Obi should save his money for vote buying:

"Absolutely, Peter Obi doesn't understand politics, doing the same thing and expecting different results, money that should be used to buy votes. Look at what APC did in the Ekiti governorship election. Anyways 2027 lessons must be learnt. A New Nigeria is Possible."

Mr Cal

"You see, as that Rev Fr explained what they’re actually working on and where aid is still needed, that was what Mbaka couldn’t do instead; he turned politician that year."

Odu Aké projected Obi might destroy the NDC:

"Mark my words, he will leave your party in commotion just like he did with every political institution he steps into. I will come back to this post to remind you."

You can read the statement on X here:

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng