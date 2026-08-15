INEC continued uploading polling unit results from the Osun state governorship election to its IReV portal after voting closed on August 15, 2026

Dozens of the 3,763 expected polling unit results had been uploaded as of 11:30 p.m., with Ife North and Ife East among areas showing progress

Collation of results was ongoing across some areas as ballot sorting and counting wrapped up in many polling units

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded a considerable number of polling unit (PU) results from the 2026 Osun governorship election onto its Result Viewing Portal, known as IReV, following the close of voting in parts of the state.

Legit.ng's review of the IReV portal showed that by 11:41 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, INEC had published over 3,400 results out of an expected 3,763 polling unit figures, accounting for 92.53 per cent of the total results required for a full picture of the vote.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC uploads polling unit results from the 2026 Osun governorship election to the IReV portal. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Osun state election 2026 live

The uploads came after election officials in several polling units across Osun completed the sorting and counting of ballots.

The process began shortly after voting ended in many areas as of 3:30 p.m.

Check out INEC’s post on X below regarding the conduct of the Osun state governorship election 2026:

A check of the IReV portal showed notable activity in several Local Government Areas (LGAs), with Ife North, Irepodun, and Ife East among the areas where a number of polling unit results had already appeared on the platform. The election was held across all 30 LGAs in Osun state.

Residents turned out on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to choose their preferred candidates in an election INEC organised statewide, with collation reported to be underway in some LGAs as results continued to filter in.

The link to view the uploaded results on the IReV portal is available here.

Osun election: Observers record irregularities

Meanwhile, civil society organisations monitoring the Osun state governorship election recorded 323 cases of electoral offences and irregularities across 726 polling units by noon on Saturday, August 15.

As reported by Premium Times, the organisations operate under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Election Observation Hub (EU-SDGN EOH), a coalition comprising Yiaga Africa, Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), International Press Centre (IPC), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), TAF Africa and The Kukah Centre (TKC). The Hub deployed 823 accredited observers across all 30 LGAs of the state.

Osun: Breakdown of reported offences

Lanre Arogundade, the executive director of the International Press Centre, presented the group's preliminary election day findings, saying the data came from both stationary and roving observers in the field.

Of the 323 offences recorded, vote trading was the most common, with 103 cases logged. Exposure of ballot papers came second, accounting for 85 cases. Observers also documented 38 cases of campaigning within polling units, 31 cases of voter obstruction, 28 cases of inducement involving polling and security officials, 14 cases of voter impersonation, 12 cases of multiple voting and seven cases of misconduct by election officials.

Osun: Security incidents recorded alongside voting

Beyond electoral offences, the Hub flagged 38 separate security incidents during the same period. These included 25 cases of thuggery, 12 attacks on electoral officials and nine instances of voter intimidation in which security personnel were allegedly involved.

Despite these findings, the Hub noted that voting in most locations across the state was generally peaceful and orderly. The irregularities and security incidents were recorded alongside an otherwise calm process in the majority of the 726 polling units covered by the time the midday figures were compiled.

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun: Winner emerges in Ede North PU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the Accord Party in Osun state erupted in jubilation on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, after results from a polling unit in Ede North LGA showed Governor Ademola Adeleke leading his rivals in the ongoing governorship election.

The figures from the polling unit gave Accord's Adeleke more votes than Bola Oyebamiji, considered the incumbent Osun governor's main rival. Scenes of cheering and celebration followed as news of the result spread among those gathered at the polling unit. Adeleke is seeking a second term as Osun governor in what has emerged as a high-stakes race.

The Accord chieftain's main challengers are Oyebamiji of the APC and candidates from other parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is also making a push to unseat the incumbent.

Source: Legit.ng