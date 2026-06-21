Sam Amadi predicted Peter Obi's potential victory in the 2027 elections

Obi's campaign continues amid discussions of off-season election patterns

Amadi emphasised the need for a robust ground operation to safeguard votes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Sam Amadi, director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, said on Sunday, June 21, 2026, that "Peter Obi is likely to win again."

Legit.ng reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

Sam Amadi says Peter Obi may defeat President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories, @aonanuga1956, @atiku

Source: Twitter

President Bola Tinubu is facing criticism over claims that his policies have worsened economic hardship and failed to curb insecurity, including a prolonged Islamist insurgency and widespread banditry.

Opposition figures such as Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are tipped in some quarters to mount a challenge in the general elections scheduled for early 2027. Atiku is a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Tinubu is a longstanding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by activist Aisha Yesufu regarding claims by some supporters of the ruling APC comparing off-season polls and by-elections to general elections in Nigeria, Amadi, a governance expert, stated that “incumbents mostly won off-season elections.” He went on to predict victory for Obi in the upcoming polls.

He wrote on X:

“I never see deliberate and pretended folly. Anyone who looks back at 2023 will see the same pattern. Incumbents mostly won off-seasons. But the presidential election was different, and would be different."

'Peter Obi likely to win'

He added:

“Peter Obi will likely win again. Only now, there could be a better ground operation to protect the vote.”

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the separation of Atiku and Obi, contesting on the ADC and NDC platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng