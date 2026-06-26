Peter Gregory Obi commented on his presidential candidacy for the 2027 elections despite legal challenges regarding the NDC's registration

A top court's ruling restored status quo, highlighting the necessity for all parties to be heard in election matters

Obi accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government of obstructing his presidential ambitions, making a strong vow

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday afternoon, June 26, 2026, vowed that he will be on the ballot for the 2027 elections.

Obi spoke hours after the federal high court in Lokoja, Kogi state, set aside its earlier judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC as a political party.

Peter Obi vows to contest the 2027 election despite the court ruling on NDC, alleging the Tinubu government is blocking his candidacy. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The judge, Isah Dashen, held that all relevant parties must be heard before any substantive decision can be made in the matter.

The court upheld the application filed by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), ruling that the party was a necessary party to the suit.

According to the judge, the earlier judgment was constitutionally defective as it was delivered without hearing from all interested parties.

He declared that such an omission rendered the entire process null and void.

Furthermore, Dashen ruled that the status quo be restored to what it was before the December 2025 judgment, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Obi alleges FG blocking 2027 candidacy

But reacting, Obi accused the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of "doing everything possible to stop me from becoming a candidate in this 2027 election."

The former African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain spoke at Madonna University in Anambra state.

His words:

"Today, the federal government of Nigeria is doing everything possible to ensure that I am not a candidate in this 2027 election. But I assure you, they won't win."

Obi said he knew his presidential ambition would not be easy and that he would face numerous obstacles. However, he stressed that he was prepared for the challenges, insisting that "it is obstacles that build leaders."

Peter Obi confirms the death of Comrade Benedict Inaede, Edo state secretary of the Obidient Movement, in a statement released on Friday, June 19, 2026. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi left the ADC in May, citing an increasingly toxic political environment plagued by endless court cases, internal divisions, and suspicion.

He alleged that the same political forces that previously destabilised the Labour Party had infiltrated the ADC, shifting the focus away from nation-building and toward control and exclusion.

Obi's latest trending video can be viewed below via the X post:

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Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top NDC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.

In a video shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident that she claimed Obi could be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng