Breaking: Peter Obi Speaks Out as Court Overturns Judgment Recognising NDC as Political Party
- Peter Gregory Obi commented on his presidential candidacy for the 2027 elections despite legal challenges regarding the NDC's registration
- A top court's ruling restored status quo, highlighting the necessity for all parties to be heard in election matters
- Obi accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government of obstructing his presidential ambitions, making a strong vow
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday afternoon, June 26, 2026, vowed that he will be on the ballot for the 2027 elections.
Obi spoke hours after the federal high court in Lokoja, Kogi state, set aside its earlier judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC as a political party.
The judge, Isah Dashen, held that all relevant parties must be heard before any substantive decision can be made in the matter.
The court upheld the application filed by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), ruling that the party was a necessary party to the suit.
According to the judge, the earlier judgment was constitutionally defective as it was delivered without hearing from all interested parties.
He declared that such an omission rendered the entire process null and void.
Furthermore, Dashen ruled that the status quo be restored to what it was before the December 2025 judgment, pending the determination of the substantive suit.
Obi alleges FG blocking 2027 candidacy
But reacting, Obi accused the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of "doing everything possible to stop me from becoming a candidate in this 2027 election."
The former African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain spoke at Madonna University in Anambra state.
His words:
"Today, the federal government of Nigeria is doing everything possible to ensure that I am not a candidate in this 2027 election. But I assure you, they won't win."
Obi said he knew his presidential ambition would not be easy and that he would face numerous obstacles. However, he stressed that he was prepared for the challenges, insisting that "it is obstacles that build leaders."
Obi left the ADC in May, citing an increasingly toxic political environment plagued by endless court cases, internal divisions, and suspicion.
He alleged that the same political forces that previously destabilised the Labour Party had infiltrated the ADC, shifting the focus away from nation-building and toward control and exclusion.
Obi's latest trending video can be viewed below via the X post:
Read more on Peter Obi:
- ADC presidential ticket: Amaechi makes strategic move amid Atiku-Obi debate
- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- How Tinubu allegedly made Peter Obi a very wealthy man, Reno Omokri speaks
Prophetess warns Peter Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top NDC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.
In a video shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident that she claimed Obi could be involved in.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.