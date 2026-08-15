Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, shared key steps skilled professionals need to take before they can apply for permanent residence

The announcement highlighted the Express Entry system, which Canada uses to manage and invite skilled workers in priority categories

IRCC outlined specific preparation steps workers must complete, including credential assessments and language testing

Canada's immigration authority has outlined the steps skilled professionals need to follow before they can apply to live in the country permanently, drawing renewed attention to one of the world's most competitive immigration pathways.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), posting from its official X account @CitImmCanada, directed skilled workers to create an Express Entry profile as the starting point for their journey towards Canadian permanent residence.

The Canadian government shares steps skilled workers should complete before applying for permanent residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What is the express entry system?

Express Entry is the system Canada uses to manage applications from skilled workers seeking permanent residence. Through the system, the government identifies and invites candidates from priority occupational categories to submit a full application. People are ranked using a points-based scoring system, and those with the highest scores receive invitations to apply during regular draws conducted by IRCC.

The authority confirmed that candidates should begin preparing well before they expect to receive an invitation. Creating a profile is the first step, but several other requirements must be in place before an application can move forward.

Steps skilled workers must complete entering Canada

IRCC outlined three key areas of preparation for candidates interested in applying for permanent residence through Express Entry.

Workers who completed their education outside Canada are required to have their credentials formally assessed. This process, typically carried out by a designated organisation, confirms whether foreign qualifications are equivalent to Canadian educational standards.

Language testing is also mandatory. Candidates must sit for an approved English or French language examination and meet the minimum scores required for their chosen immigration programme.

Beyond documentation, IRCC encouraged applicants to begin thinking practically about settling in Canada, from researching communities to understanding what life in the country looks like before they arrive.

See the original IRCC post on X:

Canada tightens work permit rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada clarified that a visitor visa or eTA does not give foreign nationals the right to work in Canada.

Canada offers two main types of work permits for foreign nationals, with different eligibility rules and application routes depending on individual circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng