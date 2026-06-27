Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu was working to undermine Nigeria's democracy by plotting to deregister the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2027 presidential hopeful then warned that such a move could pave the way for a one-party state as the country moves closer to its next general election.

Atiku made the allegation in a statement by his media office on Saturday, June 27, while describing the report as an attempt to deregister the opposition party through a legal path, adding that such is what he described as the determination of the administration to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The statement was also shared on social media by Paul Ibe, the media aide to the former vice president. Atiku also maintained that any efforts to weaken political competition or limit the choices of the citizens at the ballot box would be a major threat to national stability and political governance.

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng