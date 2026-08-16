APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji secured the highest number of votes in Atakunmosa West Local Government during Saturday's election

Incumbent governor Adeleke, who is seeking re-election, faced a tough contest in the local government area

ADC candidate Najeem Salaam also featured in the Atakunmosa West results, which were announced at the state collation centre

APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji won Atakunmosa West Local Government during Saturday's Osun State governorship election, with results announced at the state collation centre by the local government collation officer.

Professor Adeniji Taiwo, the Atakunmosa West Collation Officer, declared the final figures at the state collation centre, showing Oyebamiji pulling ahead of incumbent Governor Adeleke in the area.

Atakunmosa West results breakdown

Oyebamiji polled 10,037 votes in the local government, while Adeleke, who is seeking a second term in office, secured 7,479 votes. The African Democratic Congress candidate, Najeem Salaam, received 213 votes in the same area.

The margin of 2,558 votes between the APC candidate and the incumbent reflects a significant gap in Atakunmosa West, one of several local government areas being tracked as results come in from across Osun State.

Adeleke facing competition across the state

Adeleke won the Osun governorship election in 2022, defeating the then-APC incumbent. His re-election bid faces a strong challenge from Oyebamiji, who is flying the flag for the APC in the 2025 contest.

The Atakunmosa West result is among the local government outcomes being declared at the state collation centre as election officials continue to process returns from across the state's 30 local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng