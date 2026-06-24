The presidency has disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration

The presidency has said that Peter Obi, the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 presidential election, was ignorant of Nigeria's power-generating capacity, adding that the country has increased its megawatt capacity, which is higher than what President Bola Tinubu met when he resumed office.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, made the claim in response to Obi's recent criticism of Tinubu's administration.

President Bola Tinubu's administration knocks Peter Obi for being ignorant of Nigeria's power-generating capacity Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Onanuga explained that Nigeria's power sector challenges were not gas, but the gas company was being owed by the players. He disclosed that there was a legacy debt of N4 trillion, which has been the major headache of Tinubu's administration in fixing the electricity challenges in the country.

His statement reads in part:

"Power generation has increased. We are not at the level the president met. We already have in Nigeria a stored capacity of 13,500 megawatts. The problem we are having is no gas. The players in the sector owe the gas companies a legacy debt of over N4 trillion, which has become the problem of this administration."

Nigerians react as the presidency criticises Obi

However, the interview of Onanuga on AriseTV has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Echeosigwe defended Obi against the presidency:

"13,000MW installed capacity that is barely delivering 5,000. Peter Obi actually said he will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW in 4 years. Nothing you said discounts that or why you have delivered darkness to Nigerians."

Nigerians react as the presidency criticises Peter Obi for attacking President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Iyalaya defended Onanuga's position:

"No, sir, I disagree. Peter Obi is not Ignorant About The Stored Capacity Of Megawatts We Have In Nigeria; he is ignorant about everything that concerns Nigeria. He said it himself that he cannot know the challenges of Nigeria until he becomes president, a dream that'll never become a reality."

Mr LEC criticised the presidency:

"How much was spent by your government to install the solar grid? Instead of solving problems that affect millions of Nigerians, you placed yourself before those you’re serving, so who is serving who?"

Dante Ugwu said basic amenities, such as electricity and roads, should not be discussed by the government anymore:

"Funny how he said there is 13000MW, but they are using solar. Working countries don't even talk about Electricity, water, roads and social amenities anymore. Nigerian leaders are so backwards in vision. They are only obsessed with stealing and looting."

You can watch the full video on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng