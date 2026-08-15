Argentina's government has officially listed two distinct student visa categories available to foreigners who wish to study in the country

The two visa types are separated by duration, with one covering study programmes that run longer than 365 days and the other for shorter stays

Both visas require applicants to submit their applications through an Argentine consular office in their home country

Argentina has officially outlined two categories of student visas available to foreigners who wish to pursue education within the country, publishing the details through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two visa types are distinguished primarily by the length of the intended study period, giving prospective students a clear framework depending on how long their academic programme will last.

Argentina shares kinds of visas foreigners can apply for to study in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Argentina's two student visa categories

According to Argentina's ministry of foreign affairs, the first category, the Student Visa Plus 365 Days, is designed for foreigners enrolling in study programmes that will last longer than one year.

The second, the Student Visa Minus 365 Days, applies to those whose course or programme runs for less than 365 days.

Both visa types share a common requirement: applications must be submitted at an Argentine consular office located in the applicant's country of residence or origin. This means prospective students cannot simply apply from within Argentina and must go through the appropriate diplomatic channel before travelling.

How Nigerians and other Africans can apply

For Nigerians and other African nationals considering Argentina as a study destination, the process begins at the nearest Argentine consulate. The "japa" applicants would need to determine which of the two visa categories fits their programme duration before approaching the relevant consular office.

Argentina has increasingly drawn attention as an alternative study destination, particularly among young Africans seeking quality education outside the traditional routes to Europe, North America, or Asia.

Routes to take for Argentina citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Argentina's immigration rules set a strict residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation.

The South American country also offers a second pathway to citizenship that carries no residency requirement at all.

Source: Legit.ng