Desmond Elliot, in a trending video on social media, has bragged about his record as a politician

The Nollywood actor made a bold claim about himself compared to other politicians in the country

He also spoke about Tinubu's successor ahead of the 2027 elections, stating that there was no replacement to unseat him yet

Nollywood actor-turned-politician Hon. Desmond Elliot has sparked reactions after he described himself as a “different kind of politician” who doesn’t steal public funds.

Elliot, who was a guest on The Morayo Show, claimed significant improvements in Surulere's electricity under his representation.

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot shares why he sees no replacement for Tinubu yet. Credit: desmondelliot/abat

Source: Instagram

Desmond Elliot speaks about Tinubu's replacement

In the interview, the Nollywood actor also spoke about his political choices and why he has continued to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he referred to as Asiwaju.

"I ask myself, if I leave Asiwaju and I go to Obi, what is different from Asiwaju and Obi? If I leave Obi and I go to Atiku, what’s my difference?” he stated.

According to Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere Constituency I, there is no clear successor to Tinubu at the moment.

He also stressed the need for long-term planning in Nigeria’s political system, suggesting that the country should adopt a more structured model for successive governments.

“We have to define our own style of democracy. Let’s have a 30-year plan, for instance,” he said.

Desmond Elliot sends a message to fellow politicians on their role in office. Credit: desmondelliot

Source: Twitter

Elliot further spoke about governance and accountability, reminding fellow politicians that public office is temporary.

Recall that Desmond Elliot initially picked up a nomination form to seek a fourth term but later withdrew from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in May 2026, citing intimidation and an unfair process. He subsequently lost the party ticket, ending his bid to represent Surulere Constituency I.

Legit.ng also reported that Desmond Elliot publicly apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over what he described as possible offences committed during political activities.

The video of Desmond Elliot speaking about his record and Tinubu's successor is below:

Reactions to Desmond Elliot's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

UncleRa63590726 commented:

"This guy used to be my best actor but going into politics made alot of people to hate him, because when you see his covid - 19 hand wash or see the shitta bridge he comfortably posted his pictures on, you will see that he is more heartless than Tinubu and Abacha joined."

okusanyatemitop said:

"About the talk on electricity, he lied. Electricity improved during Fashola's tenure. Fashola is a Surulere resident. Gbaja did the heavy lifting on both the electricity and the health care sector in Surulere."

IjomahEmmanuel commented:

"Lol this man will explain tire. E don choke for his side."

Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos State Speaker, Honourable Mojisola Meranda, presided over the House as lawmakers gathered to bid her farewell.

Desmond Elliot got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak.

The video of the actor’s emotional display went viral on social media, and many netizens had something to say about it.

Source: Legit.ng