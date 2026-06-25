Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Ogun state, has projected that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is not closed the winning the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain, while speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 24, maintained that President Bola Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election, adding that the candidate close to Tinubu is Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

PDP chieftain tips President Bola Tinubu to defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in 2027 Photo Credit: @atiku, @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"From an analytical point of view, the person most likely to come close to President Tinubu in the 2027 election is Atiku; Peter Obi is not in it at all."

Recall that Atiku and Obi lost to President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. While Atiku contested under the umbrella of the PDP, Obi ran the race on the platform of the Labour Party against Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In actualising their presidential ambition in the 2027 elections, Obi and Atiku have dumped the Labour Party and the PDP for the ADC and the NDC, respectively. Unfortunately, Showunmi, who was the spokesperson of Atiku's campaign council in the 2019 and 2023 elections, did not see any of them coming to power in the 2027 elections.

However, his projection has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abiodun Owolabi decried the failure of the opposition to unite against the APC:

"Called the whole plan and strategy in 2023. How opposition did not galvanise to close those gaps, combine powers and make inroads where it mattered most is still beyond me. The election is done and dusted to be honest, and it hurts that it isn’t going to be as competitive as I wished."

Bimpe Babbs said the supporters of Peter Obi are not in support of Obi's claim:

"The obidients are mad because of the brilliant analysis from Segun Showumi. They are allergic to the truth, and they are bubble dwellers."

Daishkawa expressed his disagreement:

"He is discountenancing the young voters demographic and over-reliance on the rigging plan of Atiku and Tinubu... But the young demographic can still win the election for Peter Obi again..... The movements can easily win if they come together, Kwankwasiyya + Ratles + Obidient + 18yrs."

Ray disagreed with Sowunmi:

"We heard and read similar rhetoric in 2023. Nigerians' support for the OK ticket is unreserved and unshaken. This is just a cheap psychological manipulation aimed at deterring OK teaming supporters."

Watch the video of Sowunmi on X here:

Source: Legit.ng