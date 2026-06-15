Peter Obi has backed state police but has raised concerns over how the reform is being introduced ahead of 2027

The former Anambra governor warned about the possible political misuse and control of state police forces

Obi called for stronger safeguards, oversight, and transparency before the new policing structure takes effect

Former Anambra state governor Peter Obi has raised concerns over Nigeria’s move to establish state police.

The idea, he said, could help address the country’s security challenges but may create political risks if proper safeguards are not put in place.

Peter Obi reacts to the state police bill and explains the concerns Nigerians should consider before implementation. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Obi shared the position on X on Friday, June 26, while reacting to the recent passage of the State Police Bill by the National Assembly.

Obi backs state police idea

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress said the creation of state police represents a major step toward addressing years of calls for a more decentralised security system in Nigeria.

He argued that Nigeria’s current centralised policing structure has struggled to meet the needs of a country with different communities, security challenges, and local realities.

According to him, policing should be closer to the people, with stronger visibility at the local government and community levels.

As he put it:

"For years, many of us, alongside security experts and regional stakeholders, have consistently argued that a highly centralised policing structure is fundamentally unsuitable for a country as vast, diverse, and complex as Nigeria."

Concerns over law-making process

The politician, however, criticised the process through which the legislation was passed, saying the approach raised questions about transparency and public participation.

He expressed concern that such an important constitutional and security reform moved forward without enough consultation, especially without a public hearing.

“The mechanism for passing the law appears highly disorganised, with no public hearing on such a sensitive issue,” Obi said.

He argued that the speed of the process could make people question the intentions behind the move.

State police could improve security, but Obi warns that poor controls may create new political challenges. Photo: PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Fear of governors controlling police forces

The major concern raised by Obi was the possibility that state police could be controlled by governors and used for political purposes.

He said Nigeria’s political history has created fears that a state-controlled police system could become a tool for targeting opponents, restricting opposition activities, or influencing elections.

“The greatest concern does not arise from logistical issues; it stems from history,” he said.

Calls for independent oversight

Obi said state police should not only focus on allowing states to create their own police forces but must also include strong systems to prevent abuse.

He called for independent oversight bodies, including a state-level Police Service Commission that would operate without executive control.

According to him, such measures are needed to ensure policing serves citizens rather than political leaders.

Warning ahead of 2027 election

Obi also raised concerns about the timing of implementing state police, linking it to fears around the 2027 general election.

He said there is concern that state police could be used to influence the election process and called for implementation to be delayed until after the election.

“Going by what Nigerians have seen so far, there is no guarantee that this administration can resist the temptation to take advantage of state policing to influence the 2027 general election by proxy,” he wrote.

10 things to know about state police bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate passed the State Police Bill into law, introducing major changes to the country’s policing structure amid growing security concerns.

The legislation allows states and the FCT to establish police services, while creating new oversight bodies, funding arrangements, and safeguards against misuse.

The bill also introduces leadership reforms, a two-year transition period, and requires constitutional amendments before full implementation can begin.

Source: Legit.ng