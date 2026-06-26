The INEC plans to deregister the Nigeria Democratic Congress before the 2027 elections

Justice Dashen overturned the previous ruling, impacting NDC's status as a political party

INEC awaits the Certified True Copy of the recent judgment to proceed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to remove the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from its register of political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This comes after Justice Isah Dashen of the Federal High Court in Lokoja set aside the court’s earlier judgment of December 10, 2025, which had directed INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

The commission said that it had applied for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the latest judgment.

The INEC Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the commission will act in accordance with the court’s decision upon receipt.

As reported by Vanguard, Haruna stated this while reacting to the court judgment ordering INEC to deregister NDC.

“We have applied for the Certified True Copy of the judgment. Until we receive it, we cannot be in a position to comment on it. However, the position that existed before the December 10, 2025 judgment was that INEC rejected NDC’s letter of intent to be registered as a political party.”

Source: Legit.ng