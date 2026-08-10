Australia Lists 3 Things Foreigners Exempted From Citizenship Test Must Bring to Interview
- The Australian government has outlined what applicants exempted from the citizenship test must prepare before attending their interview
- Certain groups, including those aged 60 and over and people with hearing, speech, or sight impairments, qualify for an interview instead of the test
- Officials warned that applicants who arrive without some requirements will have their appointment delayed
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The Australian government has published official guidance detailing what foreign nationals exempted from the standard citizenship test must bring to their interview.
According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants who do not sit the citizenship test are still required to attend an in-person interview, during which officials will verify their identity and review their application.
Qualifications for Australian citizenship interview
Not every citizenship applicant takes the written test. Applicants aged 60 and over, as well as those living with a hearing, speech or sight impairment, may instead be asked to demonstrate that they understand the nature of their application.
Similarly, applicants with a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity may be called in so that officials can verify their claim.
Those aged 16 and 17 face slightly broader requirements, needing to demonstrate basic knowledge of English and an understanding of the responsibilities and privileges that come with Australian citizenship.
In all these cases, a family member or support person may accompany the applicant to the appointment. Where a language barrier exists, the department can arrange interpreter services on the day.
Documents to bring to Australian citizenship interview
Regardless of which exemption category an applicant falls under, the citizenship requirement for a physical photo identity document applies universally. The government has listed three accepted forms of photo ID:
1. An Australian driver's license
2. A passport
3. An Australian-issued proof of age card
The department was explicit that neither certified copies nor electronic images of any photo ID will be accepted as substitutes. Any applicant who arrives without one of these documents will not be seen on the day and will instead have their appointment rescheduled for a later date.
New Zealand introduces citizenship test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand announced plans to introduce a compulsory citizenship test starting in late 2027 for most foreigners applying for a grant.
The test was designed to assess whether applicants understand the responsibilities and privileges that come with New Zealand citizenship.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng