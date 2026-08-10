The Australian government has outlined what applicants exempted from the citizenship test must prepare before attending their interview

Certain groups, including those aged 60 and over and people with hearing, speech, or sight impairments, qualify for an interview instead of the test

Officials warned that applicants who arrive without some requirements will have their appointment delayed

The Australian government has published official guidance detailing what foreign nationals exempted from the standard citizenship test must bring to their interview.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants who do not sit the citizenship test are still required to attend an in-person interview, during which officials will verify their identity and review their application.

The Australian government lists things foreigners should bring before their citizenship interview. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qualifications for Australian citizenship interview

Not every citizenship applicant takes the written test. Applicants aged 60 and over, as well as those living with a hearing, speech or sight impairment, may instead be asked to demonstrate that they understand the nature of their application.

Similarly, applicants with a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity may be called in so that officials can verify their claim.

Those aged 16 and 17 face slightly broader requirements, needing to demonstrate basic knowledge of English and an understanding of the responsibilities and privileges that come with Australian citizenship.

In all these cases, a family member or support person may accompany the applicant to the appointment. Where a language barrier exists, the department can arrange interpreter services on the day.

Documents to bring to Australian citizenship interview

Regardless of which exemption category an applicant falls under, the citizenship requirement for a physical photo identity document applies universally. The government has listed three accepted forms of photo ID:

1. An Australian driver's license

2. A passport

3. An Australian-issued proof of age card

The department was explicit that neither certified copies nor electronic images of any photo ID will be accepted as substitutes. Any applicant who arrives without one of these documents will not be seen on the day and will instead have their appointment rescheduled for a later date.

New Zealand introduces citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand announced plans to introduce a compulsory citizenship test starting in late 2027 for most foreigners applying for a grant.

The test was designed to assess whether applicants understand the responsibilities and privileges that come with New Zealand citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng