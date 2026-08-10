Ghanaian actor Frank Artus addressed the ongoing P-Square brothers' controversy in a video posted on Sunday, August 9, 2026

Artus directed a pointed warning at Nigerian activist VDM, urging him to pull back from commenting on the Okoye family's affairs

The video has sparked fierce debate online, with fans divided over whether VDM has the right to weigh in on the public dispute

Ghanaian actor Frank Artus has stepped into the simmering drama between the Okoye brothers, directing a firm warning at popular Nigerian activist Verydarkman (VDM) over his recent comments about Peter Okoye.

Artus posted the video on Sunday, August 9, 2026, making clear he has followed VDM's activism and holds him in high regard but insists the Okoye family feud is one battle VDM should walk away from.

Reactions as Ghanaian actor Frank Artus warns VDM to stay off P-Square's family feud. Photo credit@psquare/@frankartus/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Frank Artus speaks directly to VDM

In the clip, Artus acknowledged VDM's track record within Nigerian communities before delivering his message.

He told VDM he had already made his points and presented his evidence, but continuing to engage with the situation would only cost him the respect he had built.

Fans drag Jude Okoye amid family messy feud. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

"Two things, Verydarkman, stay off this. Trust me, you are a highly respected person. Trust me when I say this, okay? I followed you and admired the tremendous efforts you make within the Nigerian communities. Trust me when I say this. As long as it comes to the Okoyes' family, stay off it. You've given all of the different evidence. Perfect. Just stay off it, all right? You said it all. Maintain the respect. Continue to maintain your efforts for the Nigerian community. Mr. P, the episodes said it all. The fans will judge for you,"

The Ghanaian actor did not elaborate on the specific claims VDM made about Peter Okoye, but his message was unmistakably directed at keeping the activist at arm's length from what he considers a family matter best left to public judgment.

Here is the Instagram video of Frank Artus warning VDM about his post on the controversial case involving Peter, Jude, and Paul Okoye:

Reactions from fans online

The video quickly drew strong and divided opinions from followers:

@girliekenny wrote:

"VDM is no more respected it is now obvious he is manipulative and he is for the highest bidder."

@rilla_emma_onyinyechi_ commented:

"Thank you my Brother from another mother.. with you there's no long talk."

@miracle_sylvester_abraham stated:

"Vincent Martins Okoye please stay of it.I understand you are fighting for your twin Jude but please stay off this."

@kurodiamond100 shared:

"But Vdm didn't do anything new. He just did what he normally does."

@odogwu_joemarine questioned:

"So what make you feel Vdm don't have a say on what is on public domain??? You choose a side but you feel Vdm shouldn't right?"

@roy_ezeogu asked:

"Why should VDM stay off it when yall won't stay off it? Isn't this funny?"

@igbodna reacted:

"Real Men don't need too many words to pass a message. Thank u boss!"

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case.

His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng