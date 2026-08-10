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“I Thought It Would’ve Been 1M”: VDM Breaks Silence After Losing 13K Followers Over P-Square Saga
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“I Thought It Would’ve Been 1M”: VDM Breaks Silence After Losing 13K Followers Over P-Square Saga

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • VeryDarkMan lost over 13,000 Instagram followers after wading into the P-Square family feud involving Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye
  • A friend informed VDM about the follower drop in a video he later shared on his Instagram page on August 10
  • Rather than apologising, VeryDarkMan dismissed the loss and said he expected to lose far more, up to 2 million followers

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Social media critic VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martin Vincent Ortse, has broken his silence after reports emerged that he lost over 13,000 Instagram followers in the wake of his comments on the ongoing P-Square family feud.

The dispute involves twin Afrobeats brothers Peter and Paul Okoye and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

VeryDarkMan reacts to the reported loss of 13,000 Instagram followers following his comments on the P-Square family feud
VeryDarkMan addresses the reported drop in his Instagram followers after weighing in on the P-Square dispute. Photo: verydarkblackman/psquare
Source: Instagram

VDM's decision to weigh in on the matter clearly did not sit well with a section of his audience.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on August 10, VDM's reaction came after a friend relayed the news to him that a blog had reported the follower drop.

Read also

"Dem dey confide in VDM?": VeryDarkMan shares why he stopped replying to Peter Okoye amid P-Square feud

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Far from expressing any genuine remorse, he laughed off the numbers with characteristic bluntness.

"13,000 people. I thought I would have lost about 1 million by now, or 2 million," he said in the video.
"Then I asked myself a question: what are the 13,000 people doing for me? I do more for you. I tell you what's happening. I create awareness for you. I help most of you. [expletive] all of you."

VDM dares followers to leave

VeryDarkMan went further, dismissing the idea that follower counts hold any real power over him.

He drew comparisons to a previous incident in 2023, arguing that coordinated unfollowing campaigns had only made him stronger in the past.

"Do you know that if by mistake you people are not able to beat me, I become more powerful and more influential? It happened in 2023... I became more influential every other time that you gathered against me," he said.

Read also

Ghanaian Actor Frank Artus Warns VDM to Stay Off P-Square's Family Feud: "Trust Me on This"

VeryDarkMan also took aim at content creators who, in his view, fade into irrelevance after trending topics die down, insisting he delivers consistent value to his audience regardless of the numbers.

VeryDarkMan speaks about his Instagram following after his involvement in the ongoing P-Square family saga
VeryDarkMan responds to the reported unfollowing of thousands of followers amid the P-Square family controversy. Photo: verydarkblackman
Source: Instagram

VDM's caption mocks the backlash

The caption VDM attached to the video carried the same unapologetic tone, dripping with sarcasm.

He wrote:

"13,000 13 thousand people have unfollowed me so far……Nigerians I am sorry, I made a terrible mistake, forgive me, 13 thousand people that have been giving me promotions and advertising, I am sorry."

He followed up with a second line:

"If 1 million no unfollow me then una never reach."

In a third caption, he addressed the publicity angle directly, writing:

"Same verydarkman when ban blogs from posting him….make gossipmill, instablog and Lindaikeji post my videos then you go understand…….I DONT NEED THAT PUBLICITY BABY I AM god."

Check out VDM's post and video reacting to the loss of his followers below:

VDM withdraws from P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan announced his withdrawal from the ongoing P-Square family saga after alleging that Peter Okoye attempted to use him in the dispute.

Read also

Peter Okoye reacts to sales of nearly 3,000 copies of cap he wore in videos calling out Paul & Jude

He explained in a video that he apportioned 40% of the blame to Jude Okoye for refusing to step down as manager, while assigning the remaining 60% across Peter, his wife, and others involved.

VDM also dismissed claims that Peter confided in him, insisting he was being unfairly targeted by critics before declaring the matter closed.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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Nigerian Celebrity GistsP-Square
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