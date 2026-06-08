Legal challenge against Nigerian Democratic Congress intensifies ahead of 2027 elections

Plaintiff claims NDC violated registration requirements, seeking INEC’s recognition withdrawal

Court hearing date yet to be set, as constitutional integrity is defended

FCT, Abuja - A fresh legal challenge has emerged against the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, with a Federal High Court in Abuja asked to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw recognition of the party.

The suit, filed by the protem Director of Organisation of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Ahidjo Karlahi, was registered as FHC/ABJ/CS/1115/2026 and assigned to Justice Mohammed Umar.

Fresh Move To Sack NDC Ahead of 2027 Emerges as INEC Told To Take Action

Source: Twitter

The development comes despite recent assurances by NDC founder and national leader, Seriake Dickson, that the party remains legally recognised and united ahead of the next election cycle.

Plaintiff alleges registration breaches

In the court filing, Karlahi argued that the NDC failed to comply with constitutional and statutory requirements governing political party registration.

According to him,

“The NDC was not listed among the prequalified associations for formal application in the 2025 political parties registration exercise.”

He further claimed that the party neither paid the required administrative fee nor completed Form EC15A through INEC’s designated registration portal.

Karlahi maintained that these issues are “matters of public record” and not mere allegations.

Call for INEC action

The plaintiff is seeking court orders declaring the party’s continued recognition by INEC unlawful and asking the electoral body to remove the NDC from its register of political parties.

Describing the suit as a defence of democratic principles, Karlahi said:

“This suit is instituted solely by me as a citizen to advance constitutionalism, the rule of law and electoral integrity in our democracy.”

The court is yet to fix a date for hearing the matter.

Source: Legit.ng