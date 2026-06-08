An NDC House of Representatives aspirant has alleged manipulation of the party’s primary election process

The aspirant, in a chat with Legit.ng, claimed possession of video evidence and challenged the conduct of vote counting

The aspirant has, however, called on the party to recognise his claimed victory and submit his name to INEC

Frontline aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency election, Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to declare him the winner of the party's primary election.

House of Reps hopeful demands recognition after claiming victory in a disputed NDC primary election. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon, X/NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

According to him, he secured the highest number of votes cast during the exercise held on May 29.

Legit.ng reports that aspirants across the country are worried that no official announcements have been made and no candidates have emerged from the party’s primary elections held in May. This has, however, thrown supporters into deep confusion.

Many supporters are already claiming that their choice aspirants have been shortchanged by aspirants with the deepest pockets, a development they say will certainly affect the party's fortune in the 2027 general election.

Aspirant insists primary was rigged, manipulated

Meanwhile, in an interview with a Legit.ng correspondent on Sunday, June 7, Amb. Ikebunwa, who expressed concern over the delay, urged the party leadership to uphold what he called the mandate freely given to him by party members during the primary election.

Ikebunwa insisted that officials deployed to conduct the primary election compromised the process by aligning with interests aimed at frustrating the will of party members, after it became evident that he enjoyed overwhelming support across the federal constituency.

According to him, "Available video evidence shows how the electoral process was manipulated after it became clear that my popularity had surpassed that of my opponents in the three local government areas that make up the federal constituency."

He said he was prepared to present the evidence before the appropriate party authorities to ensure that justice prevails, adding that the party's mantra of service to the people should not be thrown to the dustbin by way of allowing the wishes of party members who came out in large numbers to vote for him to be a wasted exercise.

Ikebunwa further dismissed claims that a particular aspirant has been anointed by the party to fly its flag, when it's obvious that such did not win the primary election; adding that such claim is contrary to the principles upon which the party is founded.

NDC aspirant says he won the primary and has video evidence to prove his allegations. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

He maintained that the individual allegedly being considered for the NDC ticket for Nnewi Federal Constituency does not enjoy the mandate of the people and would be unable to secure victory for the party in the constituency.

Ikebunwa demands INEC submission of name

Ikebunwa insisted that he secured over 1,000 votes in Nnewi North Local Government Area and 503 votes in Nnewi South.

He also claimed that the vote-counting process in Ekwusigo Local Government Area was disrupted before completion, although 59 votes were allotted to him. He added that he possesses video evidence to support his claims.

"I scored above 1,000 votes in Nnewi North. Party members stood by me and voted for me. I secured 503 votes in Nnewi South. In Ekwusigo, the counting process was not concluded in my line, and the mandate of the people was deliberately truncated when it became clear that I was also leading in that local government area."

"We are waiting for the Nigeria Democratic Congress to submit my name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so that it could be published as candidate and flag bearer of the party. The NWC of the NDC should do the right thing by recognising and announcing the aspirant who won the election. Any arrangement aimed at imposing a candidate who did not secure the majority of votes will be challenged through legitimate channels," Ikebunwa said.

He called on the NDC leadership to protect the integrity of the party’s internal democratic process.

He urged the party to ensure that the aspirant who secured the highest number of votes emerges as its flag bearer for the forthcoming House of Representatives election.

Court suit seeks NDC deregistration before 2027

Legit.ng previously reported that a fresh legal challenge has been filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling INEC to withdraw recognition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The plaintiff, Ahidjo Karlahi, alleged that the party failed to meet key registration requirements, including compliance with application procedures and payment obligations during the registration process.

Source: Legit.ng