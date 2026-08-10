An old video of Paul Okoye on Teju Babaface's show resurfaced online as his feud with Peter and his elder brother Jude continues

Paul recalled a striking moment where his nose began bleeding at home while Peter was reportedly being beaten on a football field

Paul also made a surprising admission about Peter's role in the Psquare brand that has fans talking

An old video of Paul Okoye opening up about his deep bond with twin brother Peter has gone viral, reigniting conversations about the P-Square brothers at a time when their family feud remains far from resolved.

The clip, which was originally recorded during an appearance on Teju Babaface's talk show, has circulated widely online. In it, Paul recounted one of the more remarkable stories of their twin connection, one involving physical pain felt at a distance.

Reactions as old video of Paul Okoye describing his twin bond with Peter goes viral amid feud. Photo credit@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul's nose bled while Peter was being beaten

Paul described being at home with their mother when his nose unexpectedly started bleeding with no apparent cause.

As their mother tried to clean it up, he told her that something must be wrong with Peter. He reached out to their elder brother, who confirmed that Peter was not at home. Concerned, Paul went looking for him and eventually found Peter on the ground after he had been beaten during an altercation on a football field.

The story captured exactly the kind of inexplicable twin connection that fans have long celebrated between the two.

Fans blame Jude Okoye over feud with his brothers. Photo credit@judenees

Source: Instagram

Paul admits Peter is the P-Square fans know

In the same video, Paul also made a candid remark about their individual personalities, saying that Peter is the version of P-Square that the public has always seen, describing himself as the quieter one musically.

The video has since drawn widespread reactions, with many fans calling on the brothers to reconcile while expressing frustration at the ongoing family drama involving their elder brother Jude. Jude's legal dispute with the twins is still before the courts.

Here is the Instagram video of Paul speaking about his bond with Peter on Teju Babyface's show below:

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

@samsonpop55 wrote:

"Come back Peter, Come back Paul, fly away Jude..."

@tz__meeday commented:

"Mr 99% just said it here that Peter is the main character in Psquare..... wow!."

@smart_uzo reacted:

"Omo twins dey sweet nah jude spoil this one"

@tundeevra said:

"Na Jude caused the bleeding then."

@osayuwamensaleh shared:

"Wow such a beautiful bond. I pray they find real peace and come back stronger."

@iamsolarinliz wrote:

"They don beat the guy got me.bless you both."

@its_welt commented:

"These are the kinda videos we wanna see. True true, paul used to be the calm one"

Mervis Elebe speaks about Lola Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that the ongoing Okoye family feud had continued to spark reactions, with a woman identified as Mervis Elebe sharing what she says she personally witnessed during her time around the family.

According to Mervis, she was present at the Psquare family home as far back as 2008 and observed firsthand how Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, was treated by some members of the family, including Jude Okoye. She alleged that Lola was never fully accepted because she is Yoruba and older than Peter, claims that have fueled fresh discussions online.

Source: Legit.ng