Peter Obi's media office described the Lokoja High Court ruling on the Nigeria Democratic Congress as a temporary setback and confirmed that the judgment would be challenged on appeal

The organisation appealed to supporters, coalition partners and members of the public to remain calm while its legal team reviewed the ruling and prepared the next legal steps

POMR maintained that the judgment would not derail the party's political ambitions and insisted that it remained committed to building an alternative platform for Nigerians

The media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has described the recent High Court judgment in Lokoja on the legal status of the party as a temporary obstacle, saying its legal team will challenge the decision.

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, said it had received numerous enquiries following the ruling. It stated that the party's lawyers were already reviewing the judgment with a view to filing an appeal.

Why is NDC challenging court ruling?

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Idris Zekeri Jnr., the organisation appealed to party supporters, coalition members and other Nigerians to remain calm while the legal process continues.

"We have received the news of today’s bizarre ruling from the court in Lokoja regarding the legal status of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

"While our legal teams are thoroughly reviewing the judgment to initiate immediate corrective and appellate measures, our Principal urges all our supporters, coalition partners, and patriots nationwide to remain absolutely calm and focused."

The group said it had anticipated legal and institutional challenges in its efforts to build a political alternative. It maintained that the judgment would not derail its plans.

What does Obi's camp say next?

According to POMR, the ruling represents only a temporary difficulty in what it described as a broader effort to reshape Nigeria's political landscape.

"We always knew that the journey to dismantle a deeply entrenched and grossly underperforming political status quo would be met with fierce institutional resistance and unexpected legal detours."

The media office also reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing all available legal options while continuing its political activities.

"Today’s ruling is a hurdle, not a stop sign. Our commitment to providing a transparent, legitimate, and formidable alternative for Nigerians remains unshakeable. The platform we are building is robust, and our legal rights will be vigorously pursued.

"Do not be discouraged; the vehicle may face a temporary breakdown, but our destination remains non-negotiable," the statement added.

The development follows the Lokoja High Court's decision on the legal status of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, a ruling the party has vowed to contest through the appellate courts.

Source: Legit.ng