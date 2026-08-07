President Tinubu approved a federal delegation led by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to represent Nigeria at a diaspora investment conference in Toronto

The maiden Nigeria Diaspora Investment Economic Conference is scheduled for August 12 to 15 in Toronto, Canada, under the theme 'Invest Nigeria, Thrive Abroad'

Four state governors and three ministers are part of the delegation, alongside officials from the CBN, NCS, and several federal agencies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved a high-level federal delegation to attend the inaugural Nigeria Diaspora Investment Economic Conference, holding from August 12 to 15 in Toronto, Canada. His Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, will lead the team.

Five state governors will travel as part of the delegation: Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Tinubu sends Gbajabiamila, 5 governors, other key players to Toronto conference in Canada. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Twitter

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) announced the delegation in a statement posted on its official X account @nidcom_gov on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Three federal ministers are also included: Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, and Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Revenue Service, the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, and the National Information Technology Development Agency are also expected to participate.

Canadian officials expected at the conference.

Several Canadian officials are scheduled to attend. These include Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board of Canada; Graham McGregor, Ontario Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism; Ontario lawmaker Deepak Anand; Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown; Councillor Rod Power; and Charmaine Williams, Ontario Minister of Women and Economic Opportunities.

NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the level of representation signals a clear policy direction.

"The calibre of officials attending the conference demonstrates President Tinubu's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Nigeria and Canada through trade, investment and diaspora engagement."

Dabiri-Erewa added that the event "is more than a conference" and is designed as "an outcome-driven investment platform" that will connect international investors with "investment-ready" opportunities across key sectors of Nigeria's economy while strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

The conference, themed "Invest Nigeria, Thrive Abroad," is being organised by NiDCOM in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, and other stakeholders.

Planned discussions will cover agriculture, technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and the digital economy.

First investment forum of its kind

This is the first investment-focused forum the Federal Government has organised through NiDCOM to promote economic ties between Nigeria and its diaspora community.

Nigeria ranks among Africa's largest recipients of diaspora remittances, with annual inflows running into billions of dollars, according to the World Bank.

Canada immigration: New permanent residence pathway opens

Recall that Ontario's new Ontario Workforce Priority Stream opened to eligible foreign nationals on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The stream offers three pathways covering higher-skilled workers, lower-skilled workers, and self-employed physicians.

Candidates ranked under a points-based system must respond to any invitation within 17 calendar days.

Canada: 8 companies eligible to sponsor foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Canada identified eight high-growth companies for skilled foreign professionals through a special work permit pathway.

Nigerians can access diverse job opportunities in AI, healthcare, and legal technology sectors Innovation.

Stream's extended timeline simplifies the hiring process for eligible international workers.

Source: Legit.ng