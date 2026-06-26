The Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, has set aside the ruling that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party. This move returned the dispute over the registration of the party to the trial court for hearing.

This has led to controversies on the legal status of the new opposition party, the reason behind the reversal of the court and the next step for the party.

The court sets aside the judgment registering the NDC Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Below are five things you need to know:

What the court actually decided

Justice Isah Dashen of the trial court on Friday, June 26, set aside the judgment of the court that was delivered on December 10, 2025, noting that all parties affected were not heard. The judge specifically mentioned the absence of the Peace Movement Party (PMP) in the hearing.

The PMO had claimed ownership of the logo that was presented to INEC for registration by the NDC. The court then ordered all parties to return to the status quo before the December 10 judgment and directed that all parties should be joined before the case proceeds.

Why was the earlier judgment set aside?

Tribune reported that the counsel to the PMP, C.S. Ekeocha, said that the movement approached the court after they discovered that the logo that the NDC used during its registration process was similar to what the PMP had earlier submitted to INEC before the hearing commenced.

Ekeocha maintained that the dispute affected the PMO's rights and interests directly and that it should have been made a party in the earlier proceedings. The court then agreed with the PMP, and it was given the opportunity to be heard

The immediate effect of the ruling on the NDC

This means that the earlier judgment that compelled INEC to register NDC is void, and every action that INEC had taken as a result of the judgment is therefore nullified, according to Ekeocha.

Some of the decisions INEC had taken because of the judgment included the recognition of the NDC as a political party, issuing of a certificate of registration, adding NDC to its official record as a political party and the preparation to include the party on ballot papers in the 2027 elections.

Is NDC no longer a political party?

It is important to note that the court did not rule that the NDC cannot be registered as a political party, but stated that the earlier judgment cannot stand because all necessary parties were not included.

Thus, the issue concerning the registration of the NDC remained pending, and the suit will be heard afresh after the PMP and other affected parties are included.

What's next for the NDC?

The case will return to the trial court, and all parties, including the PMP, will be given the floor to present their legal arguments during the proceedings.

After the hearing of the arguments, the court will rule whether the NDC should be registered, whether there are legal controversies arising from the disputed logo and other disputes.

Why is the ruling significant?

The court's decision was a reflection of the importance of the constitutional principle of fairness, which mandated the court to allow every party to present their arguments once they felt their legal rights had been affected.

It also tells political parties seeking registration to make sure that their names, logos, and symbols are not in conflict with those already registered or submitted for registration. Until the court decides, the legal status of the NDC remains unresolved.

Source: Legit.ng