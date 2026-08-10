Portugal's government published the complete conditions foreign nationals married to or living with a Portuguese citizen must meet to apply for nationality

Applicants must have been in a marriage or de facto relationship with a Portuguese citizen for more than 3 years at the time of application

The official guidance also outlines several criminal and military grounds that can disqualify a foreign spouse from acquiring Portuguese nationality

Portugal's government has published the full set of conditions and required documents that foreign nationals must meet in order to apply for Portuguese citizenship through marriage or a de facto partnership.

According to the official guidance released by Portugal's Ministry of Justice, a foreign spouse or partner becomes eligible to apply for nationality once they have been in a recognised marriage or de facto union with a Portuguese citizen for more than three years at the time of application.

Portugal announces full requirements for foreign spouses seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Conditions that can block Portuguese citizenship application

The Portuguese government has also made clear that not every applicant will automatically qualify, even after meeting the three-year threshold. Several circumstances can disqualify a person from acquiring nationality.

An applicant cannot hold Portuguese citizenship if they have been convicted and sentenced to a prison term of three or more years for a crime that is also punishable under Portuguese law.

People currently holding public office with non-technical functions in another country are similarly barred, as are those who have completed non-compulsory military service abroad. Any involvement in terrorism-related activities is also grounds for disqualification.

Portuguese citizenship: Documents required to apply

Applicants who do not have a legal representative must present their documents in person at a service counter. The required paperwork includes a formal declaration for the acquisition of Portuguese nationality, a legalised birth certificate, and the birth certificate of the Portuguese spouse or partner.

Proof of nationality is also required, and any document not written in Portuguese must be accompanied by a certified translation. A criminal record issued by the foreign countries of birth, nationality, and any country where the applicant has lived since the age of 16 must be provided, again with a certified Portuguese translation where necessary.

Where relevant, applicants must also submit proof of any public office held abroad or evidence of non-compulsory military service performed in another country.

Beyond the core documents, the government requires proof of the applicant's connection to the Portuguese community. Acceptable evidence includes a letter from an employer or Social Security, birth certificates of children born or registered in Portugal, income tax returns, payslips, or utility and rental bills such as water, electricity, or rent.

The marriage certificate may be waived in cases where it clearly identifies the registry office, the year, and the registration number in Portugal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng