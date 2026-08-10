Former Katsina governorship aspirant Lawal Musa Daura confirmed he has left the African Democratic Congress for the Allied People's Movement

Daura, a former DSS Director-General, said injustice and unstable leadership in the ADC drove his exit from the party

The ex-security chief addressed rumours about the real reason for his departure and spoke about his political plans ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, has formally announced his move from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Allied People's Movement (APM).

He cited a lack of fairness and consistent leadership within the ADC as the primary reasons for his exit.

Daura leaves ADC, backs APM ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Daura, who had previously sought the ADC governorship ticket in Katsina State, dismissed claims making the rounds that his departure was tied to being denied that ticket.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said he had actually left the party several months earlier.

Daura said his silence during that period was a deliberate choice to think through his next political steps carefully rather than act in haste.

Why Daura left the ADC

Speaking on his reasons for switching parties, the former spy chief said the atmosphere within the ADC had become untenable.

The ex-DSS Director-General pointed to persistent internal crises and what he described as a failure of leadership as the conditions that made staying impossible.

Daura also took the opportunity to restate why he entered politics in the first place, saying his motivation was never personal gain.

"I joined politics not to achieve personal ambition, but because of my concern for the country and its people. I want to change people's belief that lies, dishonesty and deception are part of politics."

He said insecurity, poor governance and economic hardship across Nigeria were the issues that pushed him into the political space.

Daura insisted those concerns remain unchanged regardless of what party he belongs to.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the Katsina State Chairman of the APM, Nura Abdullahi, welcomed Daura and other defectors into the party.

Abdullahi assured them of fair treatment, saying their inclusion would strengthen unity and the party’s structures in Katsina.

Daura supports APM as a united platform for the 2027 elections.

Source: Original

Daura backs APM for 2027

On his new political home, Daura described the APM as a party currently free of the internal divisions that plagued the ADC, calling it a winning platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former DSS Director-General urged Nigerians to throw their support behind the party.

When pressed on the specific position he intends to contest, Daura declined to give a direct answer.

He said, however, that holding office was not the condition for his continued involvement in public life, adding that his commitment to Nigeria's development would not waver whether or not he secured a political role.

Reactions as Ex-DSS DG joins guber race

Recall that Daura announced his intention to run for Katsina governor in 2027 amid insecurity concerns.

Reactions from Nigerians highlight mixed feelings about Daura's political ambitions and the current administration's performance.

Speculation grows about Daura's political platform, with potential alignment with the ADC party for the upcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng