Three Edo State lawmakers have defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections

The NDC has become the main opposition party in Edo State following notable defections

Controversy arises after the Speaker Blessing Agbebaku questioned the legitimacy of the NDC's notification process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Three members of the Edo State House of Assembly have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The lawmakers have defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The affected lawmakers are: Charity Aiguobarhueghian, representing Ovia North-East I Constituency; Natasha Osawaru, representing Egor Constituency; and Omosigho Frank, representing Oredo East Constituency.

The Edo NDC Chairman, Babatunde Olukoga, made this known in a letter sent to the Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku.

Olukoga urged Agbebaku to acknowledge the defection of three lawmakers to the NDC.

As reported by The Punch, Olukoga nominated Osawaru as the new Minority Leader and Omosigho as Minority Whip.

With the latest defection, the NDC is set to become the main opposition political party in Edo State ahead of the 2027 election.

“This is to notify the Edo State House of Assembly of the defection of three members to the NDC. We are also informing the House of those who have been nominated as officers of the minority in the Assembly.”

The Majority Leader, Jonathan Ibhamawu, however, asked the House to step down the NDC’s letter.

Ibhamawu said the NDC’s letter did not follow due process.

He argued that the three new NDC members ought to announce their defection before their political party would notify the House.

Following Ibhamawu’s argument, Speaker Agbebaku set aside the NDC letter.

Agbebaku, however, assured that the requests would be considered once due process had been followed.

6 House of Reps members dump PDP

Recall that Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda defected from the PDP to the APC, resigning his leadership position.

Six Oyo lawmakers transition from PDP to Allied Peoples Movement, reshaping the House dynamics.

Cross-party movements surge, with significant defections strengthening the opposition's foothold in the House.

Read more stories on lawmakers defecting:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Zamfara State speaker Bilyaminu Moriki and 12 lawmakers defected from PDP to APC amid political shifts in the state.

Recall that Governor Dauda Lawal's recent defection to the APC sparked reactions and concerns over insecurity in Zamfara.

The latest development has raised questions about governance amidst ongoing violence in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng