Davido revealed that his daughters Imade and Hailey have been telling him about the boys they like at school

The singer made the disclosure during a candid BBC 'This Is Africa' podcast interview

Davido also reflected on his energy levels, joking that his clubbing days have dropped from five nights a week to just two

Davido is officially deep in dad territory, and he could not be happier about it.

The Afrobeats superstar opened up during a BBC "This Is Africa" podcast interview, sharing a surprisingly tender moment about his relationship with his daughters, Imade and Hailey.

Davido opens up on heart-to-heart talks with Imade and Hailey about their crushes. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, both girls have already started confiding in him about the boys they fancy at school, something he clearly did not see coming so soon.

"Now my daughters are telling me about the boys they're crushing on at school. That's when I realised I have officially become a full-grown father," Davido said during the interview.

Davido on Fatherhood and Faith

The musician described his daughters' openness with him as both a blessing and a lot to process, calling parenthood at this stage "bliss" while also acknowledging it has raised the stakes considerably.

The fact that Imade and Hailey feel comfortable enough to talk to him about their crushes speaks to the kind of bond he has been building with them outside of his demanding career.

When asked about where he draws his energy to keep up with it all, Davido credited his faith without hesitation, saying it "has to come from God."

He also slipped in a candid admission that age is catching up with him, noting that his stamina for late nights has taken a hit. What used to be five nights out a week has quietly become closer to two, a sign, he joked, that the lifestyle is evolving whether he likes it or not.

Davido shares a glimpse into his heart-to-heart moments with Imade and Hailey. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Singer Behind the Father

Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is one of Nigeria's most recognisable music exports, with a career spanning over a decade and hits that have dominated charts across Africa and beyond.

Away from the stage, he has been increasingly vocal about his role as a father, and this latest interview adds another layer to that side of his public identity.

Watch Davido speak about his daughters' school crushes on the BBC podcast:

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng