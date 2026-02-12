Hon. Abdullahi El-Rasheed defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing progressive leadership as a key factor

El-Rasheed presents his APC card to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya during the ongoing e-registration exercise

The lawmaker expresses commitment to deliver sustainable development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reform agenda

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdullahi El-Rasheed (Bala Kelly), had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon. El-Rasheed, who represents Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State.

Hon. Abdullahi El-Rasheed (Bala Kelly) defects to APC from PDP. Photo credit: @Bellotsoho

Source: Twitter

The federal lawmaker formally presented his APC card to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Gombe State Liaison Office in Abuja.

He obtained his APC card from his ward in Dukku Local Government Area during the ongoing e-registration and revalidation exercise.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yahaya’s spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Hon. El-Rasheed said he joined APC because of Governor Yahaya’s progressive leadership, people-oriented policies, and visible development strides.

He added that the reform-driven agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu contributed to his decision to move to the APC.

According to El-Rasheed, the APC is a platform better positioned to deliver sustainable development and good governance.

The lawmaker pledged his unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the party and its leadership under Governor Yahaya.

The governor assured the new APC lawmaker of a level playing ground.

Governor Yahaya urged him to work collaboratively with other APC stakeholders to advance the development agenda of the APC for the benefit of the people of his constituency, Gombe State, and Nigeria at large.

Nasarawa deputy speaker dumps PDP, defects to APC

Recall that Nasarawa deputy speaker Muhammad Adamu Oyanki defected from the PDP to the APC during a visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia.

Oyanki announced his decision publicly, but was expected to formally notify the House Speaker through a letter when lawmakers resumed next week.

The defection was seen as a political boost for the APC in Nasarawa amid shifting alliances in the state.

2 Taraba senators dump PDP for APC

Legit.ng also reported that two Taraba senators defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exit of Senators Haruna Manu and Shuaibu Lau deepened the PDP’s internal crisis in the North-East.

APC sources welcomed the defections as a boost to the party’s political strength in the region.

Source: Legit.ng