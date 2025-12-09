Mansur Musa defected from the PDP to the APC after declaring that prolonged internal crises had weakened the opposition party

The lawmaker said divisions within the PDP created conditions that no longer aligned with the priorities of his constituency

Members of the House of Representatives welcomed Musa into the APC after his notification letter was read during plenary

Kebbi federal lawmaker Mansur Musa has announced his exit from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and declared his new allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection became public on Tuesday, December 9, after Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read his notification letter during plenary.

Kebbi lawmaker Mansur Musa defects from the PDP to the APC. Photo: FB/HonMansurMusa

Source: Facebook

Musa said the PDP had drifted into a cycle of internal conflict that no longer allowed him to meet the expectations of his constituency. He explained that the party had struggled to maintain unity and had failed to recover from prolonged disputes.

PDP internal crisis reaches breaking point

The legislator described the situation as one that had weakened discipline within the PDP and rendered the platform unable to provide firm leadership.

He said these conditions created a political environment that did not support the mandate he was elected to uphold.

According to him, the divisions were not only persistent but had become deeply entrenched. He stated that the tension had shaped a political climate that was no longer compatible with the priorities of the people he represents.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas reads Hon. Mansur Musa's notification letter during plenary. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Twitter

Consultations with political stakeholders

Musa said his decision followed wide consultations involving community leaders and political figures across his constituency. He noted that the discussions gave clarity on the need to move to a platform he considered more stable.

He added that the choice was also guided by personal reflection and a desire to deliver effective representation. He wrote that remaining in a party he viewed as engulfed in an unending crisis would have hindered his service to the people.

The lawmaker said the APC provides a coherent political structure that aligns with the aspirations of residents of Aliero, Gwandu and Jega. He described the ruling party as better positioned to support governance and development in the constituency.

Musa asked the House to update its records to reflect his new affiliation. He prayed for divine guidance as lawmakers continue their national duties.

Following the announcement, APC members in the chamber welcomed him into the party. His move adds to recent prominent departures from the PDP as internal tensions grow and factions within the opposition party struggle for control.

Kola Ologbondiyan dumps PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP’s former national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has formally resigned from the party as the wave of high-profile departures continues to unsettle the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

His exit added further pressure on a party already weakened by internal disputes and steady defections across several states.

Ologbondiyan announced his resignation in a statement on X on Saturday. He also shared a letter dated December 5, which he addressed to the chairman of his Okekoko Ward in Kabba Bunu Local Government, Kogi State.

