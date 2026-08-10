Actor Yomi Fabiyi, through his NGO Break The Silence Foundation, wrote a formal letter requesting a delay to actress Temitope Osoba's August 13 burial

Fabiyi cited the controversial circumstances surrounding Osoba's death, urging authorities to conduct an autopsy before the burial proceeds

The Break The Silence Foundation announced plans to follow up directly with the Lagos State Police Command over the progress of the investigation

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has taken a public stand over the death of actress Temitope Osoba, formally requesting that her scheduled burial on August 13, 2026 be postponed until an autopsy and thorough police investigation have been completed.

Fabiyi, who serves as Convener and President of the Break The Silence Foundation, shared the development on his verified Instagram handle on Sunday, August 10, 2026.

Yomi Fabiyi shares why Tope Osoba's burial set to August 13, 2026 should be delayed. Credit: yomifabiyi/topeosoba

Source: Instagram

The post included an official letter from the foundation, referenced BTSF/EXT/VOL/2343 and dated August 10, 2026, addressed to relevant authorities and calling for the burial to be put on hold.

Why Fabiyi is pushing for an investigation

According to the actor, the circumstances of Osoba's death raise enough questions to warrant a formal inquiry before her remains are interred. In his post, he noted that the deceased appeared to have made efforts to leave traces that could assist investigators, and he stressed that rushing the burial could compromise any chance of establishing the truth.

"If the autopsy is not ongoing, please let it be done before burial," he wrote. "Do not hurriedly bury, so there won't be a need to disrupt her peaceful rest. A little patience is required."

Legit.ng previously reported that the fiancé of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba offered a startling account of her death, claiming she passed away inside a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos state, rather than from complications linked to her earlier battle with breast cancer.

Reactions trail Yomi Fabiyi's move to halt Tope Osoba's burial. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Break The Silence Foundation to follow up with Lagos police

Beyond the public appeal, Fabiyi confirmed that his organisation intends to engage directly with the Lagos State Police Command to track the progress of any ongoing investigation and determine whether foul play was involved in Osoba's death.

"As a Human Rights Organization, we will be initiating a very crucial follow-up with the Lagos State Police Command on the progress of the investigation to ascertain if there is any foul play," he stated.

Yomi Fabiyi's letter calling for Tope Osoba's burial to be put on hold is below:

How netizens reacted to Yomi Fabiyi's letter on Tope Osoba's burial

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram as netizens shared diverse views. Read the comments below:

la_teefahcakesandevents commented:

"But he’s right. If there are more revelations and the need for autopsy grows stronger, the burial might complicate things."

classy_ohunene said:

"You never finish with Mohbad oo."

_____motola commented:

"E be like say na only dead people he dey always fight for. Someone said “activist for the dead."

simplyi.b.k said:

"Won tun de oo. Right message, wrong messenger."

cq_beautyhaven said:

"God I beg o untop another person’s family corpse."

Actor Olamilekan Ayinla mourns Tope Osoba

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Olamilekan Ayinla left fans in mourning after sharing the final words actress Tope Osoba spoke to him before her death on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

In an emotional Instagram post, Olamilekan revealed that Tope had pleaded with him not to let her die during what turned out to be their last conversation.

She shared several things with him before losing consciousness shortly afterwards.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng