Bilyaminu Moriki, the speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and 12 members of the House have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Moriki announced the defection of the lawmakers from the PDP to the APC during a plenary session in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday, March 23. The lawmakers had earlier presented their letters of resignation to the House.

Speaker and other lawmakers in Zamfara House of Assembly dumped PDP for APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that the defection of the lawmakers followed the political calculation of Governor Dauda Lawal, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC.

It was also learnt that the national secretariat of the APC has scheduled the official reception of the governor into the party for Tuesday, March 24. The lawmakers are to be formally received alongside the governor into the APC on Tuesday.

Source: Legit.ng