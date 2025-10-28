Saheed Popoola, a two-term Kwara lawmaker, leaves APC for PDP after accusing the ruling party of betraying justice and equity

The former legislator vows the PDP will reclaim Kwara in 2027, blaming the current administration for insecurity and poor governance

PDP chairman Issa Bawa hails Popoola’s defection as a major boost to the opposition’s momentum ahead of the next election

A former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Saheed Popoola, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending weeks of speculation about his political future.

The two-term lawmaker made the announcement on Sunday in Offa, Offa Local Government Area, where he was formally received alongside a large group of his supporters, Vanguard reported.

Popoola, who represented Ojomu/Balogun constituency, said his decision followed “deep reflection” on the state of the APC, which he accused of abandoning its founding ideals.

According to him, the party no longer represents the vision of justice and progress that inspired its creation.

“I was the first person to contest under the APC platform in 2013 in Nigeria. We started the APC together with a vision of justice and prosperity, but over time, the party lost its soul. Loyalty became to individuals, not the people,” he said.

Former lawmaker cites betrayal of Otoge ideals

Popoola explained that his move to the PDP was not out of desperation but conviction.

“I’m joining the PDP not as a desperate politician but as a believer in fairness, justice, and equity. The PDP is peaceful and remains the only viable opposition in Nigeria,” he said.

He declared that the PDP would take over the reins of power in Kwara in 2027, adding that the people were already disillusioned with the APC administration. “The PDP is going to take over the government and governance of Kwara State in 2027,” he said amid applause from his supporters.

Popoola also criticized the current government for the rising cases of banditry and insecurity in parts of the state. He said the development was a result of “misgovernance and poor leadership.”

“We have never seen banditry in Kwara since its creation in 1967. Hundreds of our people have been killed. Banditry existed in Niger State for years but never crossed into Kwara because the leaders then knew what they were doing. But the current Governor does not understand governance. He thinks only about himself and his ideas, that’s why we are where we are today,” he said.

PDP welcomes Popoola, APC calls exit irrelevant

Receiving the defectors, Kwara PDP Chairman, Hon. Issa Bawa, described Popoola’s return as a “homecoming,” saying his presence would boost the party’s strength ahead of the 2027 polls.

“What we have seen today shows clearly that PDP is regaining its momentum. Offa is for PDP in 2027. Offa will rise again and be great again,” he said.

Bawa praised Popoola’s courage, calling him “a man of integrity and conviction.” He also quoted former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who urged the people to “compare what PDP did for them with what the APC has done. The difference is clear.”

However, the APC dismissed the defection as insignificant. The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Waheed Babatunde, said Popoola’s exit would not affect the party’s chances.

“The party won’t miss Saheed Popoola because his presence was never felt. He left long before the last general election and he’s only making it official today,” Babatunde stated.

He added that Offa remains a stronghold of progressive politics and would continue to support Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the APC in the 2027 elections.

