Nadia Zakaria, daughter of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, built a fully equipped orphanage in Okene, Kogi state, at just 16 years old

The teenager raised all the construction funds herself through donations from family, friends and strangers, with her mother contributing nothing

Senator Natasha revealed Nadia is already planning to build a care home for pregnant women in Kogi Central as her next project

Okene, Kogi state - A 16-year-old Nigerian girl has built, furnished and officially handed over a fully equipped orphanage to the Oyiza-Salem Divine Orphanage Home in Etahi Community, Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi state, in what community leaders have called one of the most inspiring youth-led charitable acts the state has seen in years.

According to a statement issued by Senator Natasha’s media office and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 9, Miss Nadia Zakaria, daughter of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate, began the project at the age of 15. She raised the funds entirely on her own through appeals to family members, friends and members of the public, covering both the cost of construction and the furnishing of every room in the facility.

Nadia Zakaria, daughter of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, builds and furnishes an orphanage in Okene, Kogi state, in a remarkable youth-led charity project. Photo credit: @Rise_Forge

Source: Twitter

Nadia inspires youth with orphanage

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, which drew dignitaries, religious leaders and community residents, Nadia described the moment she decided to act.

"About a year ago, this was simply an idea. I wanted to do something meaningful for children who, through no fault of their own, have not had some of the opportunities that many of us take for granted," she said.

She admitted that the task initially felt beyond her reach.

"At first, raising enough money to build an orphanage seemed almost impossible. I was only 15, and I had never done anything like this before. But I decided to try."

Nadia used the occasion to encourage other young Nigerians not to wait for the right conditions before helping others.

"You don't have to wait until you are older, richer or more powerful to make a difference. You just have to care enough to start," she said.

Natasha says Nadia funded orphanage alone

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who attended the handover ceremony, was emphatic that the project was her daughter's alone.

"My daughter, Nadia, sourced the money spent on the building by herself without me contributing one kobo to the project," the senator said.

She also disclosed that Nadia has already turned her attention to a follow-up project.

"She is already developing a plan to build a heavily equipped care home for pregnant women in Kogi Central," Senator Natasha announced.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says her daughter, Nadia Zakaria, funded the orphanage project alone and is planning a care home for pregnant women in Kogi Central. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Nadia gives Kogi orphans new hope

The founder of Oyiza-Salem Divine Orphanage Home, Pastor Kisito Adomu Zuberu, became emotional as he recalled the condition of the children before Nadia's intervention.

"When they came last year, the children were sleeping on the ground, but today Miss Nadia Zakari has given us a fully equipped mansion," he said.

Pastor Zuberu noted that the orphanage currently cares for children at various stages of education: two are in university, one is at the School of Nursing in Obangede, another graduated from the University of Abuja, one attends Kwara State University, and another is awaiting NYSC mobilisation. Eight children are in primary school, while two others are learning vocational trades.

The management of the orphanage described the gesture as a restoration of hope, dignity and a brighter future for the vulnerable children in their care.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha, Senate intervene over Libyan prisoners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate called on the federal government to initiate immediate diplomatic and humanitarian measures to repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children currently held in Libyan prisons.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Aniekan Bassey of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District on the urgent need to safeguard Nigerians from smuggling, slavery, and human rights abuses in Libya.

Senator Natasha proposed an additional motion directing the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate with Libyan authorities to fast-track the release and repatriation of Nigerian female inmates and their children born in detention.

Source: Legit.ng