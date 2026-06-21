INEC has declared Halilu Danladi Envulanza of the APC as the winner of the Nasarawa North senatorial election in Nasarawa State

The election was keenly contested between the APC, Labour Party, PDP, ADC, NDC and the NNPP based on the results announced by INEC

Nigerians have started expressing their views on the outcome of the election, particularly about the performance of the ADC and the NDC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Halilu Danladi Envulanza of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Nasarawa North senatorial election in Nasarawa State.

The election was keenly contested between the APC, the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Party (ADC), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

APC declared the winner of the Nasarawa North senatorial district by-election Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Nasarawa senator dies

Recall that on Thursday, January 1, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

The Saturday by-election was to fill the vacant seat in the national assembly over the demise of Senator Akwashiki. Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and later secured a second term. His re-election made him the only senator from Nasarawa North to achieve two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled the highest number of votes to emerge victorious in the election. A development that gave the party an edge ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Results of the Nasarawa North senatorial election

Below is the breakdown of the results, the candidates and their political parties:

S/N Names Party Results 1 Halilu Danladi Envulanza APC 45,362 votes 2 Labaran Maku Labour Party 12,931 3 Emmanuel David Ombugadu PDP 11,570 4 Alaku Mohammed Steve Ahmed ADC 4,244 5 Duba Ishaya Dodo NDC 1,496 6 John Paul Araneshri NNPP 102

Nigerians react as INEC declares winner

Nigerians have started reacting to the declaration of the election results. Below are some of their comments:

Politicols commented:

"Meanwhile, the 'mighty' NDC is still inside Countryman Dickson's bedroom like a masquerade that will never emerge. Every single fringe party in Nigeria managed to print posters, train agents, deploy to polling units, and get their names on an INEC result sheet. But the 'mighty' masquerade is still locked inside a wardrobe, presumably hiding under the duvet in Dickson’s bedroom."

Nigerians react as APC wins Nasarawa North senatorial election Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

PragmaticDB praised the APC:

"APC is winning across the board and regions. Meanwhile, the opposition is only visible on social media and television, but almost absent on the ground where elections are won and lost. Political influence is ultimately measured at the ballot box, and recent results appear to be telling their own story. No pooling unit online."

Ọláńrewájú Ìdòwú wrote:

"Everywhere you turn, APC is running the show. To those mofos who said, “Who go vote for the APC”. Here we are."

Beewhyade

"PDP remains the only real opposition in Nigeria."

See the video of the announcement on X here:

APC denies endorsing Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC denied reports that Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu endorsed Governor Otti's re-election bid.

Uche Aguoru, the APC spokesperson in Abia, labelled the endorsement claim as misleading and malicious propaganda.

The APC also condemned the partisan use of traditional rulers for political support in the upcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng