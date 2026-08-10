The Czech Republic announced on its government website that certain foreigners are not required to sit the citizenship test

Three specific categories of applicants qualify for the exemption, covering age, health, and educational background

The Czech government cited a section of the Czech Citizenship Act as the legal basis for the exemptions

The Czech Republic has outlined three groups of foreigners who are not required to take the citizenship test, publishing the details on its official government website.

The announcement joins a growing list of nations, including the UK, the US, and Australia, that have carved out exemptions for certain categories of applicants seeking citizenship.

Czech Republic reveals 3 categories of foreigners who can avoid citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Czech Republic: Who qualifies for the exemption

According to the Czech government, the first group covered by the exemption includes applicants who are either below the age of 15 or above 65.

The second group covers individuals whose personal circumstances prevent them from learning the Czech language.

The third group applies to applicants who can demonstrate that they received their education in an institution where Czech was the language of instruction.

The government grounded its position in national law, citing Section 14(5) of the Czech Citizenship Act.

The website states:

"Pursuant to Section 14(5) of the Czech Citizenship Act, the Czech Life and Institutions Exam need not be taken by the following individuals."

The three categories listed above follow that statement directly on the government page.

What the citizenship test covers

For those who do not qualify for an exemption, the Czech Life and Institutions Exam tests knowledge of the Czech language alongside familiarity with the country's civic life and institutions.

The exemptions are designed to ensure that age, disability, or prior Czech-language education does not become an unnecessary barrier to the citizenship process for those who clearly meet the spirit of the requirement.

Germany speaks about German citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany requires citizenship applicants to answer at least 17 out of 33 questions correctly to pass its naturalisation test.

The country also listed five categories of foreigners who are exempt from taking the test, including minors, certain people with health conditions and graduates of German educational institutions.

Source: Legit.ng