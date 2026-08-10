Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 14,440 people for violating residency, labour, and border regulations in one week

Authorities arrested 1,593 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, with Ethiopians making up the largest share at 59 per cent

The ministry warned that anyone sheltering or employing illegal residents could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million

Saudi Arabia deported 10,827 people in a single week after joint security operations led to the arrest of 14,440 individuals found to be in violation of the country's residency, labour and border laws, the Ministry of Interior announced.

According to Gulf News, the arrests took place between July 30 and August 5, during coordinated inspection campaigns carried out by security forces alongside relevant government agencies across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict residency laws as thousands face deportation after coordinated security operations. Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Breakdown of those arrested

Of the total arrested, 7,090 were held for residency violations, 3,932 for breaching border security laws, and 3,418 for labour law infractions.

The ministry said 18,131 violators had been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while a further 6,357 were being processed to complete travel arrangements before deportation.

Security forces also detained 1,593 individuals caught trying to enter Saudi Arabia without authorisation. Of that group, 59 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 40 per cent were Yemeni nationals, and 1 per cent belonged to other nationalities. An additional 32 people were caught attempting to leave the country through illegal means.

Saudi Arabia: Penalties for those who aid illegal residents

Twenty-five people were arrested on suspicion of helping illegal residents by transporting, harbouring or employing them. The ministry confirmed that 32,012 expatriates, comprising 29,995 men and 2,017 women, are currently going through legal procedures related to their status.

The ministry issued a stern warning about the consequences of aiding illegal entry or residence. Anyone found guilty of facilitating such activity faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of as much as SR1 million, and the seizure of any vehicles or property used in committing the offence.

Members of the public were urged to report suspected violations through designated emergency numbers available across the Kingdom.

Ministry of Interior warns against aiding illegal residents with penalties of prison and heavy fines. Photo credit: Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Prominent people whose US visas were revoked

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US visa revocation can happen for many reasons, including national security concerns, political disagreements, or stricter immigration enforcement.

Over the years, several high-profile individuals have had their visas revoked or cancelled, sparking global attention and debate.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng