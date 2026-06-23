Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has said that the PDP remains the only viable opposition party in Nigeria at the moment

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers, made the comment while reacting to the outcome of the Saturday by-elections in six states, where the PDP won one, and the APC won five

The minister spoke at the commissioning of a project in Abuja on Monday, June 22, where Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has told President Bola Tinubu that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only opposition party challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria presently.

Wike, who is the former governor of Rivers, made the comment while commenting on the outcome of the by-elections conducted in six states by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He referenced the victory of the PDP in Rivers, while the APC won in five other states, stating that the umbrella party remain the only active opposition.

Nyesom Wike tells President Bola Tinubu that the PDP is the only opposition party challenging the APC Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike made the claim while speaking at the commissioning of a project in the Nigerian capital on Monday, June 22, where President Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, adding that "opposition is not about talking; it's about challenging the ruling party, and we are the only party doing so."

Nigerians react as Wike speaks on PDP vs APC

The minister's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Segun Benson expressed the optimism that the PDP would bounce back after Tinubu's administration:

"Wike is cooking something that will materialise after the 2027 general elections... Probably, PDP will come alive again and be formidable at the behest of Mr President, albeit subtly."

Messi Rebirth disagreed with the FCT minister:

"ADC is a dwarfed political party for recycled politicians. The only opposition is the NDC, and it clearly shows that Atiku and his cohorts have been doing the same thing for the last 33 years while expecting different results. They should collapse their little structure and join forces with Peter Obi immediately."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike speaks on PDP vs APC Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Akorede maintained that Wike might be wrong after the 2027 elections:

"Wike is fooling himself. They scattered the PDP because of greed, and now he is saying their party is the main opposition. Where are the G5 and Atiku? All have left or are doing anti-party activities."

Shamsuddeen said that Wike was being realistic about the political space:

"The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, will make us laugh and crack our ribs. Well, Mr Wike has just opened their eyes to the truth, only if they will hear. You do for me, I do for you."

Francisondari said Wike has been able to be a member of the PDP and the APC at the same time:

"How Wike has successfully managed to belong to two political parties simultaneously is a political phenomenon that deserves to be studied at Harvard University."

See the video of the minister on X here:

Tinubu's appointed ambassador gets UN election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's recently appointed permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected as chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment came at a time when the United Nations was facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid.

Ibrahim, who was a former senator, expressed gratitude to the UN body, promising that he would be committed to providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance.

Source: Legit.ng