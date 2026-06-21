Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Efon Local Government Area (LGA) of Ekiti state, according to the official declaration on Sunday morning, June 21, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that Olumayokun Oluwole Oluyede, the candidate of the PDP, is from Efon-Alaaye in Efon LGA.

While the APC and its candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, scored 8,742 votes, the PDP, which came second in the LGA, garnered 2,051 votes.

Check out the full results below, courtesy of Premium Times:

Legit.ng reports that the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election has been widely adjudged as peaceful, though there were pockets of complaints, especially around vote-buying.

As collation continues at INEC’s headquarters on Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti, national attention remains firmly fixed on the key southwest state as the outcome of the 2026 governorship election gradually unfolds.

The final outcome of the election will be announced by INEC after the completion of collation from all LGAs and the declaration of the state-wide results.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng