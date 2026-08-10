USCIS has confirmed that current and former US military members can apply for citizenship under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act

Foreigners who served honourably for at least one year in the US armed forces may qualify for faster naturalisation with reduced requirements

Applicants can file Form N-400 at no cost, and some standard requirements like physical presence in the US may not apply to them

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that non-US citizens who are serving or have served in the American military can pursue citizenship through a faster pathway under special provisions of the country's Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

According to USCIS, two sections of the INA — Section 328 and Section 329 — govern military naturalisation, each with its own set of criteria.

The US government has explained the military service pathway for foreigners. Photo Credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Eligible applicants can file Form N-400, the standard Application for Naturalisation, at no cost under either section.

Who qualifies under section 328

Under Section 328, a non-citizen who has served honourably in the US armed forces for a total of at least one year — at any point in time — may be eligible to apply.

The applicant must be 18 years or older, must be a lawful permanent resident at the time of the naturalisation interview, and must demonstrate good moral character for at least five years before filing.

Applicants must also show they can read, write, and speak English, unless they qualify for a waiver, and must have basic knowledge of US history and government.

Those who are still serving must submit a completed Form N-426, which requires certification of military service from their chain of command. Those already discharged must provide a copy of their DD Form 214 or other official discharge document.

Crucially, some standard naturalisation requirements — including minimum physical presence or residency in the United States — may be reduced or waived entirely depending on the circumstances of the applicant's service.

Military route citizenship: How to apply

USCIS advised that many military installations have a designated liaison officer who can assist with the naturalisation process. These officers are typically based within community service centres, family liaison offices, or the Judge Advocate General's office.

Completed applications and all required documents should be mailed to:

USCIS, P.O. Box 4446, Chicago, IL 60680-4446.

Applicants may also file Form N-400 online by creating an account on the USCIS platform.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a soldier had explained the requirements for joining the US Army.

Benefits of joining the US Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Army had highlighted five benefits of joining the armed force.

Just like in the Nigerian military, there are ranks in the United States Army, some of which include captain, lieutenant, major, colonel, and more.

While the Nigerian government pays its military officers attractive salaries from time to time, this article focuses only on the benefits individuals would enjoy after joining the United States military.

Source: Legit.ng