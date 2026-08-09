Cameroon knocked Nigeria out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 scoreline

The Super Falcons failed to reach the WAFCON semi-finals for the first time in the tournament's 14-edition history

Nigeria will face South Africa in the African playoff to keep their 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hopes alive

Nigeria's Super Falcons are out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Cameroon on Thursday, ending their bid to reach the semi-finals of the continental showpiece.

A first-half goal from Myriam Nyadjou was all the Indomitable Lionesses needed to send their arch rivals home and secure a place in the last four of the tournament.

Super Falcons eliminated from WAFCON 2026. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

The result carries historic weight. For the first time across all 14 editions of WAFCON, Nigeria will not feature in the semi-finals, and the timing could not have been more costly.

Nigeria could qualify for World Cup

All four semi-finalists at WAFCON 2026 will earn automatic berths at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, a prize that has now slipped out of Nigeria's reach via the conventional route.

However, the Super Falcons still have a path to the global tournament. FIFA rules allow the four losing quarter-finalists to compete in an African playoff, with the top two advancing to the intercontinental playoff round.

Nigeria's next assignment will be against South Africa. A win over Banyana Banyana would keep their World Cup qualification campaign alive through the intercontinental playoff.

For Nigeria, the defeat marks a significant low point in a tournament where they have historically been the dominant force. The Super Falcons are the most decorated side in

WAFCON history, but they will now have to rebuild and focus on the playoff route if they are to book a ticket to Brazil.

WAFCON 2026 prize money

Legit.ng previously reported how much Super Falcons earned after their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations elimination by rivals Cameroon.

The NFF will receive a modest amount after that last eight exit of the Super Falcons, despite CAF increasing the prize money at this year’s tournament.

Source: Legit.ng