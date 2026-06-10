Honourable Aliyu Misau has left the PDP, joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), citing a leadership crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faced a growing influence decline as Misau's defection follows the recent exits of four lawmakers and the governor

APM strengthens political base with increased support from disgruntled PDP members, including key figures like Misau

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Honourable Aliyu Misau has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Misau, who represents Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, in the House of Representatives, cited the protracted leadership crisis rocking the PDP as the reason for joining APM.

The latest defection deepens concerns over the PDP’s shrinking influence in the state.

The lawmaker’s defection from PDP to APM was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

As reported by The Punch, Abba read Misau’s defection letter during plenary on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

“I would like to thank the PDP for the opportunity given to me to serve the good people of Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency. The leadership crisis in the PDP has made it impossible for me to continue to represent my people and contribute to the development of the constituency.”

Misau’s defection comes barely days after four other PDP lawmakers from Bauchi State dumped the opposition party for the APM.

His defection follows the recent exit of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, from the PDP to the APM.

Several political office holders and party loyalists have either joined the APM or signalled their intention since Governor Bala’s move from the PDP.

With Misau on board, the APM continues to strengthen its foothold with the influx of key political figures and elected representatives from the PDP.

6 House of Reps Members Dump PDP

Recall that the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigning his leadership position.

Six Oyo lawmakers transition from PDP to Allied Peoples Movement, reshaping the House dynamics.

Cross-party movements surge, with significant defections strengthening the opposition's foothold in the House.

Read more similar stories on PDP defections:

Former Kano governor dumps PDP, announces new party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Ibrahim Shekarau resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Kano state governor cited strategic political realignment as the reason for his departure from the PDP.

Shekarau said his decision to dump the PDP follows extensive consultations within his political group ahead of shifting parties.

Source: Legit.ng