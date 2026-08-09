A public fight between an aide to Peter Obi and an NDC communications official has exposed a logo dispute that could affect the party's 2027 campaigns

Esther Umoh warned that candidates and supporters across states are using different versions of the NDC logo, with campaigns set to begin later in July

The row prompted NDC national leader Seriake Dickson to call a high-level meeting with Obi and running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso to resolve the tension

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A public quarrel between aides in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has laid bare deep anxieties about the party's readiness ahead of the 2027 elections, with the identity of its official logo at the centre of the storm.

Legit.ng reports that the dispute pits Esther Umoh, aide and official photographer to presidential candidate Peter Obi, against Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, who works within the structure of national leader and former governor Seriake Dickson.

NDC aides clash publicly over the party’s official logo ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

NDC logo confusion ignites disagreement

Umoh triggered the exchange with an X post addressed directly to Agada, warning that candidates and supporters at the grassroots were unsure which version of the NDC logo to use on campaign materials, with less than five months to the elections. She called on the party leadership to issue a formal communiqué to all state chapters specifying the INEC-approved logo.

"With barely five months to the elections, there is already significant confusion at the grassroots," Umoh wrote. "Candidates and supporters are uncertain about which logo to use on campaign materials, and this lack of clarity could affect the party's cohesion, visibility and preparedness ahead of the elections."

She added:

"I sincerely hope the delay is not a sign that the party is unprepared or intentionally trying to sabotage our chances at winning."

Agada replied that the logo matter had already been flagged to the national leadership and that steps were being taken to resolve it. However, he took strong objection to Umoh's reference to Dickson as "Supreme Leader," calling it "disrespectful and completely unacceptable." He described Dickson as "a Democrat to the core" and urged Umoh to be "guided" in her choice of words.

Umoh did not back down. In a follow-up post, she pointed to the NDC's Delta state governorship candidate as a concrete example of the problem, noting that campaigns in the state were due to commence on July 19. Agada's reply to that was blunt:

"Let me make this abundantly clear: anyone who comes for me, I will defend myself and put the person in their place. I take no prisoners."

Seriake Dickson meets Peter Obi and others after a public dispute involving NDC aides, describing it as a high-level consultative meeting ahead of the 2027 campaign. Photo credit: Henry Dickson

Source: Facebook

NDC internal crisis: Dickson steps in

The dispute reached Dickson, who was said to be displeased by the public spat. He subsequently convened a meeting with Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, recently. Dickson described the gathering on his X handle @iamHSDickson as a "high-level consultative meeting to discuss the positive state of affairs of our party and to prepare for the forthcoming campaigns."

"We call on all members, supporters and stakeholders of our great party to unite, remain steadfast and work together for victory for all candidates of our party," Dickson wrote.

The development is not the first of its kind within the NDC. In June, Dickson had also held a closed-door session with Obi and Kwankwaso following complaints from Obi supporters about their treatment within the party, after which Dickson publicly appealed to members to stop "bickering" and "name-calling."

The NDC's logo has faced separate legal and registration challenges, including a dispute with the Peace Movement Party over its victory-sign symbol, and a case currently before the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

Calls and messages to the party's national publicity secretary, Osa Director, had not been returned at the time of this report.

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Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng