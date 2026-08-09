Osogbo, Osun state - Fear has gripped Osun state ahead of the Saturday, August 15, 2026, governorship election following a series of killings linked to political and cult-related violence.

The Nigeria Police Force documented at least 30 politically motivated killings in the state, according to a report by The Punch.

Governor Ademola Adeleke is the candidate of the Accord Party for the Osun 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The report also quoted the chairman of the Osun State Civil Societies Coalition, Waheed Lawal, as saying the line between cult and political killings had become difficult to establish because of the involvement of cultists in politics.

“Some of the violence is cult-related, but you can hardly differentiate between political and cult killings now because these cultists have integrated themselves into politics. Some belong to the ruling party, while others belong to the Accord Party," he said.

The executive director of the World Institute for Peace, Lamina Kamiludeen, also said the violence had claimed at least 14 lives between January and August.

Below are the people identified in the report as victims of politically related killings in Osun.

1. Kazeem Oyewole

Kazeem Oyewole was an APC supporter and former unit chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

He was killed at Orita Elelede in Osogbo in January 2026 by thugs allegedly working for the Accord Party, according to the Punch report.

2. Kolade Eluyera

Kolade Eluyera, the son of the Accord Party Women Leader in Irewole Local Government Area, was killed in Ikire on May 8, 2026.

His body was reportedly recovered with gunshot wounds, while rival political camps traded allegations over the killing.

3. Ezekiel Olapade

Ezekiel Olapade, a 14-year-old boy, was shot dead in Ilobu on June 21, 2026.

According to the report, the teenager was reportedly struck by a bullet intended for a man wearing an Accord Party face cap. Police subsequently arrested a suspect over the killing.

4. Ajayi Rogba

Ajayi Rogba, an Accord Party member, was killed in Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area, on June 23, 2026.

His death was recorded among the politically related killings reported ahead of the governorship election.

5. Taofeeq Mustapha

Taofeeq Mustapha, an APC member, was shot dead by gunmen on June 27, 2026.

The report said he was allegedly killed for wearing a cap bearing the inscription “AMBO”, associated with the APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji.

Bola Oyebamiji is the candidate of the APC for the Osun 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

6. Timilehin Oni

Timilehin Oni, 19, was shot dead in the Ijebu-Jesa area of Osun state on July 6, 2026.

His killing was included among the politically related fatalities recorded in the state.

7. Lateef Adelodun, aka Lexy

Lateef Adelodun, popularly known as Lexy, was killed in the Egbatedo area of Osogbo on July 15, 2026.

According to The Punch report, political thugs suspected to be supporters of the Accord Party reportedly stormed the area and killed Adelodun and another man, Waheed Adigun.

8. Waheed Adigun

Waheed Adigun was killed alongside Lateef Adelodun in the Egbatedo area of Osogbo on July 15, 2026.

The two deaths were linked in the report to an attack allegedly carried out by political thugs suspected to be Accord Party supporters.

9. Ibrahim

A man identified simply as Ibrahim was killed in the Atelewo area of Osogbo on July 26, 2026.

His death was listed among the politically related fatalities recorded ahead of the election.

10. Aderombi Abass

Aderombi Abass was listed among other politically related fatalities recorded in Osun state.

11. Ganiyu Gele

Ganiyu Gele was also listed among the politically related fatalities recorded in Osun ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

12. Wole Vulcaniser

Wole Vulcaniser was named among the other politically related fatalities recorded in Osun.

13. Rafiu Quadri Abiodun

Rafiu Quadri Abiodun was also listed among the politically related fatalities in Osun State.

The available report did not specify when or where he was killed.

14. Elijah Baba Ewe

Elijah Baba Ewe was the final name listed by The Punch among other politically related fatalities recorded in Osun. The report did not provide details about the date or location of his death.

Najeem Salaam is the candidate of the ADC in the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: @NajeemFSalaam

Source: Twitter

Cultism, politics fuel Osun violence

The killings have raised concerns about the growing overlap between cultism and political violence in Osun.

Meanwhile, Kimpact Development Initiative had separately recorded 56 election-related violent incidents resulting in 14 fatalities in Osun over the preceding 12 months. Osogbo accounted for 23 of those incidents and nine of the 14 deaths recorded by the organisation.

With the police putting the number of politically motivated killings at 30, security remains a major concern as Osun voters prepare for the August 15 governorship election.

Osun 2026: Adeleke Says Election Is Beyond Winning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke released a statement regarding the upcoming August 15 governorship election in Osun state, emphasising the political implications beyond mere victory.

As tensions rise, Adeleke accused the APC of using federal power to retaliate against Osun residents, making the election a critical moment for the state's democratic integrity and citizen welfare.

Source: Legit.ng